Huawei reportedly found a way to circumvent the US ban – BGR





According to a new report, Huawei has been negotiating for months to sell P and Mate premium phones to a consortium led by a Shanghai government-backed investment firm. Huawei has run out of key components that allow it to continue to make new flagship phones to compete with the latest iPhone and Galaxy S devices under the ongoing US ban. Huawei has denied that two valuable brands are on sale. However, the company sold its budget phone brand Honor last year to escape the ban.

In just a few years, Huawei has become one of the largest players in the mobile business. The company wanted to take Samsung’s throne, become the world’s largest smartphone vendor, and bring out more and more exciting iPhone rivals. P and Mate phones are becoming more popular, and Huawei borrows features from the iPhone and Galaxy S, but at greater risk when it comes to its own innovations. But those short glorious years will turn out to be short-lived. The US government has blocked Huawei from launching a flagship with US airlines, and has since banned Chinese giants from doing business with US companies such as Google and Qualcomm. Due to restrictions imposed on Huawei in May 2019, the company realized that it couldn’t create a smartphone that could actually compete with the iPhone and Android in the western market. The ban has forced Huawei to remove all Google apps from Android phones sold in the western market, including the Google Play store. This has not stopped Huawei from launching new P and Mate series models in the last few years. However, Huawei has reached the stage of considering the sale of the two brands.

People familiar with the talks told Reuters that Huawei is in talks with a consortium led by an investment firm backed by the Shanghai government. Huawei is exploring the possibility of selling the P and Mate brands as early as September 2020, and negotiations have been going on for several months.

Huawei has already made a similar move with its budget brand Honor, which was also affected by the US ban. Huawei has sold Honor to a consortium led by a Shenzhen government-led company and backed by 30 dealers. Honor launched the first phone since its sale last week. This is a low-cost, high-end device with Google services. Honor on Friday announced a new deal between Intel and Qualcomm. This indicates that the US ban no longer applies to companies.

Huawei has denied Reuters plans to sell its P and Mate business. “Huawei has learned that there are unfounded rumors about the potential sales of our flagship smartphone brand,” said a Huawei spokeswoman. “These rumors have no merit. Huawei has no such plans.” So did the Shanghai government.

According to Counterpoint data, P and Mate phones contributed nearly 40% to Huawei’s total revenue in the third quarter of 2020. However, P40 and Mate 40 sales are expected to continue declining due to a serious component shortage.

Huawei may continue to build its own Googleless Android smartphone. This is because we are in a position to drive the adoption of competing Play Store versions, which could ultimately be a genuine and decent alternative. But Huawei also faces hardware issues. The company may not have enough chip supplies to continue manufacturing high-end devices without dealing with US companies.

Huawei plans to stop manufacturing Kirin chips this year, leaving its current stockpile. The HiSilicon division requires software from US companies Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys. Production is outsourced to Taiwan-based TSMC, the same company that manufactures iPhone, iPad, and Mac chips. However, TSMC uses equipment from US companies.

Huawei’s decision to sell its premium phone business could indicate that the company has little hope of seeing the Biden administration overturn the 2019 ban. According to the report, Huawei may maintain a P and Mate management team for the new entity once the sale is complete.

Huawei’s P50 will be available in the first three months of the year, and the Mate 50 may be announced in the fall. It’s unclear if Huawei will maintain the launch schedule for Schedule P and Mate.

Chris Smith began writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he shared his views on the technical stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he doesn’t write about gadgets, he tries desperately, but miserably fails to get away from them. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

