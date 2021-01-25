Google is working to expand the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine





After vaccination with Pfizer Covid-19 in Virginia, the patient’s blood is sucked … [+] Mason’s Vaccine Clinic hosted the Amazon Meeting Center on January 24, 2021 in downtown Seattle, Washington. -Amazon will partner with Virginia Mason to host a pop-up clinic on January 24th. In 2021, it aims to vaccinate 2,000 people at corporate meetings. A center near downtown Seattle. Virginia Mason is responsible for the administration of vaccines, and Amazon provides a place to support logistics. (Photo by Grant HINDSLEY / AFP) (Photo by GRANT HINDSLEY / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

In a blog post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai outlined the steps the company will take to expand the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The company provides over $ 150 million in grants to promote vaccine education, primarily in the form of advertising grants to the World Health Organization, the CDC Foundation, and nonprofits around the world. .. Google will also begin providing location data on local vaccination sites and take steps to combat false information about vaccines.

This was a few days after a group of Democratic senators, including Senator Amy Klobuchar (Democratic Party of Minnesota), sent a letter to Pichai asking the company and its subsidiary Utune to crack down on false information about the vaccine. is.

Approximately $ 50 million will be used to help public health agencies reach poorly serviced communities with vaccine-related content and information. According to a recent study compiled by COVID Collaborative, NAACP, and Unidos US, only 14% of black Americans and 34% of Latin Americans believe the vaccine is safe.

View of the Google logo on the Google Building GRCQ1 in the Grand Canal area of ​​Dublin. Seen at level 5 … [+] COVID 19 blockade. Friday, January 22, 2021 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Getty Images by Artur Widak / Nur Photo)

Nur Photo via Getty Images

Google focused on expanding distribution of vaccines to underserved communities, as early data show rural and colorless communities accessing vaccines at the same rate as other groups. I said that.

To combat false information, Google is also working to launch the Get The Facts initiative across Google and YouTube to highlight credible information about vaccines. Google also displays state and regional vaccine distribution information. This allows users to know when they can get the vaccine.

Google Maps will also begin to include vaccination sites, initially in Texas, Arizona, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Search engines also index whether a particular site requires referrals or reservations, as well as other accessibility information.

Google will work with healthcare providers such as One Medical and public health authorities to open more vaccination sites in company-owned facilities. After the company has moved most of its employees to remote locations, most remain unused.

The Google site will be used for vaccinations in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, and Washington, and will expand these efforts nationwide.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos