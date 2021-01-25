Is Weapon AC Valhara-Secret Isbow





AC Valhara Secret Isbow is an Isweapon available in the game. At the time of this writing, the secret Isbow of Assassin’s Creed Valhara can be obtained in an illegal way by exploiting what appears to be a bug. This is definitely not the right way to get this particular Isu weapon, so you should get on it as soon as possible. That’s why we have put together our Isu Weapons AC Valhalla – Secret Isu Bow Guide to point you in the right direction.

To get the AC Valhalla Isu Bow, one of the Isu’s weapons, go to Eurvciscire, north of Northumbria. There are two lakes in that common area and you are aiming for a larger lake. You can use the Branson Turret’s fast travel point to head southeast from there. If you look at the map, you can see that there is a small islet on the south side of the lake. That is your goal. When you arrive on the island, you need to find a sparkling rock mound. Things get interesting here.

Find a sparkling rock mound heading to a lake islet in northern Eurvicscire

You will need to hit the Rock Mound several times to get the Isbow Weapon at AC Valhara. You will notice that nothing has fallen from it. That’s how you know you’re in the right place. So after hitting the rock a few times (I don’t know exactly how many times I need to hit it, basically how long does a normal mound of this kind take). Then go to the pause menu to save the game and immediately load the save. If you do everything right, the mound will magically break and the Isbow will be in the rubble.

Of course, this method of getting a secret AC Valhalla Isu Bow weapon (called Noden’s Arc by the way) is far from “appropriate”. Often, it’s some kind of bug or exploit that developers are trying to remove from the game as soon as possible. That’s why I highly recommend you go there and hook the bow right away.

