Tetra Pak seeks joint innovation to address sustainability challenges in the food packaging industry





According to the latest research, the global food supply chain system accounts for 26% of global greenhouse gas emissions. One-third of all food is lost or wasted somewhere in the supply chain. Fossil fuel-based materials should be phased out. In addition, the handling of packages after use needs to be significantly improved.

Lawrence Mott, Executive Vice President of Development and Engineering at Tetra Pak, said: It cannot be achieved on a large scale, minimize food waste, or serve the ever-growing world population. It takes a very strong cooperation to put these three things together. ”

The scale of the environmental problems facing the world, Mott said, requires stakeholders within the value chain to work together to develop truly sustainable packaging solutions.

Leading paperboard producers have the ambition to unite in an approach to address carbon emissions and create a future of zero net carbon.

Hannu Kasurinen, Executive Vice President of Packaging at Stora Enso, the world’s leading provider of renewable solutions, said: We learn from those mistakes. We are much closer to each other because we have the same strategic goals that are good for people and the planet. ”

Francisco Lasolini, director of industrial technology, innovation, sustainability and projects at Klabin, Brazil’s largest paper company, said: Collaboration between the two companies. You can speed up the innovation process by sharing your experiences, thoughts, ideas and developments. “

Malin Ljung Eiborn, Sustainability and Public Relations Officer at Billerud Korsns, the world’s leading provider of fiber-based packaging materials, said: Of course, from a technical point of view, there are a few steps you need to take before you get there. However, we are working on this as a project team, as the only way we can solve them is to do it together. “

Challenges facing the industry include removing thin layers of plastic and aluminum and replacing them with plant or wood fiber-based materials, developing renewable alternatives to plastic straws, and improving packaging recyclability. That is included. When procured responsibly, plant-based renewable materials can help protect biodiversity and natural ecosystems. This means that the industry can minimize the need for fossil-based materials.

And it’s these and other challenges that Tetra Pak and its partners are teaming up within the new collaboration innovation model. The purpose of Tetra Pak is to create the world’s most sustainable packaging that ensures food safety and availability while reducing its impact on the planet.

Doodle illustration

Tetra Pak Innovation Journey

Innovation for sustainability

Video-https: //www.youtube.com/watch? v = JO9iwd1Fr2c Video-https: //www.youtube.com/watch? v = kLb514KO8Rs Photo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1424926/ Tetra_Pak.jpg Photo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1424927/Tetra_Pak.jpg Photo-https: //mma.prnewswire .com / media / 1424928 / Tetra_Pak_Laurence_Mott.jpg Photo-https: //mma.prnewswire. com / media / 1424930 /Tetra_Pak.jpg Photo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1424931/Tetra_Pak_Lund.jpg Logo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1424920/Tetra_Pak_Logo.jpg

Source Tetra Pak

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos