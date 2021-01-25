Trying to learn if Apple’s iPhone 12 was a big hit





Apple is trying to share its first financial report since the launch of the iPhone 12 last year.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Apple’s iPhone is one of the most popular consumer products to date. And usually, if Apple makes major design changes like the iPhone 12, there’s no doubt that sales will overdrive. But the past year has been unusual.

In February, Apple warned that the sale and manufacture of its products could be affected by the coronavirus. Shortly thereafter, a pandemic overturned our lifestyle and left us locked up in our homes, causing economies around the world to fall into recession and unemployment to skyrocket.

Apple will release sales and profit data for the holiday shopping season, usually from October to December, on Wednesday. That period was particularly busy for Apple, including the launch of the long-awaited iPhone 12 with 5G wireless and new laptops and desktop computers. The company is also expanding its service with the $ 10 / month Apple Fitness Plus Digital Health Class service and Apple One bundle price, offering access to TV, music, and data storage services from $ 15 / month.

On average, Wall Street analysts expect revenue of $ 102.76 billion and earnings per share of $ 1.40, according to a study released by Yahoo Finance. This is a 12% increase in profits and a 16% increase in sales compared to last year. And this is all despite the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to devastate communities around the world.

“Overall, the iPhone is likely to be a good year,” Bernstein analyst Toni Sakonagi said in a message to investors last week. He added that the iPhone 12 Pro is still backordered in most major markets except the US and France, despite its launch in October.

If Apple reports such strong sales, it could be seen as a bell for the broader tech industry, where companies have become even stronger during the pandemic.

Another company that has made significant profits over the past year is Amazon, which has seen “record demand” over the past year, especially when people switched to online shopping during the holiday shopping season. The Alphabet of Google and its parent company also exceeds Wall Street’s rosy expectations, as marketers spend a lot of money getting people’s attention online. Slack, a business collaboration app, was sold to software giant Salesforce for $ 28 billion. This is nearly double the value before it was released in 2019.

People are rushing to buy new computers and enroll in collaboration tools such as Slack, Zoom, and Microsoft’s team to work and learn remotely. Most students are still attending classes via video chat. And despite the successful development of the vaccine, daily life is not expected to return to normal for another year or so.

Smartphones are also becoming more important as they have become devices that do everything for work, life and entertainment. Analysts at industry watcher IDC expect smartphone shipments to increase 9% this year, thanks in part to new flagship features such as 5G.

Lower prices are also stimulating demand. Apple’s iPhone didn’t drop in price last year, but carriers such as AT & T, Verizon, and T-Mobile have offered significant discounts to push people to 5G.

This helps CNET reviewer Patrick Holland list the iPhone 12 as one of the highest rated phones in CNET history. This is a feeling shared among many other technical reviewers. “5G support, a new striking design, an improved camera, and four different models all combine to make the iPhone 12 an absolute unit,” he wrote in a review.

Last year, Apple released four iPhone 12 models in addition to the cheap iPhone SE.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Shinia Apple

Consumers getting a new iPhone means Apple has more opportunities to attract people to music, TV, games, and news services.

Apple also got the attention of the technology industry on its computer. The company has announced a new computer line with chips similar to the iPhone and iPad. The M1 chip, as Apple called it, was designed to offer more performance with less battery life than the Intel chips Mac computers have been running since 2006.

“In our view, the iPhone 12 has been Apple’s most successful product launch in the last five years.”

Katy Huberty, Morgan Stanley

This is part of why many analysts expect Apple’s entire business, including iPad, Mac and services, to grow.

“Apple’s portfolio is in a better position than ever for the recent holiday season,” wrote Brian White, an analyst at Mones Crespi Heart.

What’s not so clear is how much Apple’s businesses, especially their services, will grow.

The company’s $ 5 / month Apple TV Plus service isn’t as noticeable as the $ 7 / month Disney Plus service and the $ 15 / month HBO Max. Both of these subscription services, launched in the last year or so, have attracted people with new installments from popular brands. Disney has the Star Wars brand The Mandalorian and Marvel’s WandaVision, both of which have attracted more than 86 million people and are far more than any other new service. HBO, on the other hand, relies on its corporate cousin, Warner Bros. Warner Bros. released the new Wonder Woman 1984 movie online on December 25th.

Meanwhile, Netflix continues to reign as the largest streaming service with over 200 million subscribers.

But even if Apple’s services don’t attract everyone’s money, devices like the iPhone still serve as one of the main ways people see them.

“In our view, the iPhone 12 has been Apple’s most successful product launch in the last five years,” wrote Katie Hooverty, an analyst at Morgan Stanley.

Find out if that is true on Wednesday.

Next: Read the iPhone 12 review.

