



Philips Azurion with Flexarm

January 25, 2021

Hospitals have access to Philips’ latest technology and information solutions to enhance patient diagnosis, treatment, monitoring and management. A multi-year strategic partnership will accelerate clinical research focused on image-guided minimally invasive therapy, neurology, intensive care units, and digital pathology.

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a world leader in medical technology, and Rennes University Hospital, one of France’s leading hospitals in image-guided intervention, robotics and clinical research, are located in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Today, a five-year technology to support diagnosis, intervention imaging, patient monitoring and management, conduct clinical research, and leverage the open innovation Philips and Lenneth University Hospital ecosystem to foster French start-ups. And innovation partnership.

Philips will provide new medical technology to provide management and maintenance services for hospital diagnostic and intervention imaging (MRI, CT, image-guided treatment) and patient monitoring. Informatics solutions are central high-resolution data capture and storage (data warehouses) to drive quality and efficiency improvements, and comprehensive visualization and analysis tools to increase the reliability of diagnostics for complex medical cases. To provide. Philips Healthcare Transformation Services specialists can help optimize the hospital’s clinical pathway and patient experience, especially for intensive care units (ICUs) and neuroradiology departments.

Philips and Lenneth University Hospital sign a groundbreaking partnership aimed at significantly improving stroke pathways and co-developing AI algorithms to improve care for the most acute patients, especially those in the ICU. That’s what Philips France’s general manager, David Corcos, said. Leveraging hospital clinical expertise and their respective innovation ecosystems, hospital healthcare professionals can jointly innovate to improve patient care and outcomes and contribute to a more sustainable healthcare system. I believe. I am excited about this unique opportunity.

A key element of the Research and Innovation Partnership is collaborative research and innovation activities focused on areas that combine the technical expertise of Philips with the clinical expertise of the Rennes University Hospital. Co-development projects include optimized stroke management for co-strategic interests, robotics for neurological interventions, big data analysis and artificial intelligence (AI) for monitoring patients in ICU, and digital pasology. We will focus on some important areas of supporting AI algorithms. In addition, hospitals will have access to Philips’ in-house expertise and open innovation ecosystem to drive the creation of French technology start-ups that can transform research into clinical solutions.

Rennes University Hospital is particularly pleased to work with Philips within the framework of France’s only original and ambitious partnership, co-developing innovations and new solutions to shape the future of medicine and patient care. Offers a tremendous opportunity for. Vronique Anatole-Touzet, CEO of Rennes University Hospital, said: This collaboration is the result of several years of fruitful collaboration. Thanks to its rich and integrated character, this partnership will be an amazing catalyst for innovation and research at Rennes University Hospital.

Lennes University Hospital shares more than 1,800 beds between four different sites and is one of the top 10 hospitals in France, second only to other disciplines such as neurosurgery, neuroradiology and robotics in the heart. A reference center for vascular surgery and transplantation. In terms of research and innovation, approximately 200 experts are involved in more than 1,700 research projects shared among 14 research units. Philips and Lenneth University Hospital have already entered into an innovative partnership in digital pathology, in addition to multiple collaborations in the field of medical imaging. This is the first time in France. Today’s strategic partnership also includes two associate partners, the University of Rennes 1 Hospital and the Saint Laurent Poly Clinic.

