Google Analytics: Five Mythical Event Pros Believe About Google Analytics





When trying to reach and engage with prospects, websites are the most valuable tool for businesses to inform and influence purchasing decisions. You may have great social media feeds and lots of email subscribers, but all the way will eventually lead to your website.

Business owners and customers who fail to assess the performance of their website to translate traffic into leads are missing out on important opportunities to optimize their website for inquiries and sales.

Fortunately, if you know where to look, the tools to rate your website are already at your fingertips. Google Analytics is the most powerful platform for gaining insight into how well your website translates traffic into queries. This allows you to maximize your presence on all channels. There are many myths about Google Analytics. This is especially true for people who don’t regularly use Google Analytics to make database decisions in their business.

Below are the top five misconceptions about Google Analytics and the truth behind how this platform takes the marketing approach a few steps.

Myth 1. It takes a lot of traffic to succeed.

It is natural to think that quantity is more important than quality. After all, seeing thousands of page views a month is exciting. But if none of those views lead to investigation, they are virtually worthless. A quick look at the geography report shows that most of this traffic comes from places like Russia and Ukraine, indicating that many of our visitors are actually spambots. Even if your traffic is eligible, you’re in trouble if people just find your site and click away from it right away.

As a result, conversion rates are a much more accurate representation of business health. Not all successful companies are getting a lot of traffic, and not all high-traffic businesses are successful. Instead of looking at the number of people visiting your page, focus on the number of visitors to your website who are taking the next steps to get in touch with you.

Myth 2. It is important to have a low bounce rate.

Many people think that bounce rates are low, which means that the website is effectively maintaining user interest. This can mean this, but low bounce rates are not always an indicator of success. For example, if your bounce rate is low, your Google Analytics code may have been installed twice. A low bounce rate can also mean that visitors click on a large number of pages before moving to another location because they can’t find what they’re looking for on their website.

Similarly, if you’re directing traffic to a landing or contact page (rather than your home page) and directing them to call them, Google doesn’t understand that they took action offline. They actually consider it a bounce when they are just people who are warmed up and ready to take the next step. If you want to see that low bounce rate is a sign of effectiveness, you need to match it with other engagement metrics, such as custom events such as time spent on the page and scroll depth.

Myth 3. Direct traffic means that they knew about my business and entered my web address.

A common misconception is that direct traffic means someone enters your URL directly and is familiar with your brand and website, but direct traffic doesn’t tell you where this came from in Google Analytics. It means that. For example, if someone bookmarks your page, you will see it as direct traffic. These visitors may have bookmarked many competitors. Bookmarking is not the same as remembering and entering a URL. That doesn’t mean they don’t have a strong awareness of your brand. It simply means that you can’t make that assumption.

Direct traffic can come from private email, whether you send the link directly or someone forwards your email to another person. In some cases, Google can’t tell it from an email and doesn’t associate it as an email referral. For these reasons, I usually ignore direct traffic reports. This is because you can’t see what’s in it. Instead, focus on more defined reports with cleaner data to provide more practical insights.

Myth 4. If you’re using Squarespace’s built-in analytics, you don’t need to have Google Analytics installed.

The Squarespace website is versatile and easy to set up, but its analysis is flat compared to Google. Squarespace comes with high-level basic reports such as geography, referrals, and the most popular pages. You can see at a glance that such reports are useful for your data, but you’ve missed many of the customizations Google Analytics offers. For example, Squarespace may tell you which social media platforms are driving the most traffic, but Google actually translates those website visitors into queries and customers. We will go further by clarifying.

In addition, you can create segments in Google Analytics and run custom reports based on your audience. If you want to see the activity of a website for women aged 25-34, run a report on Google to see what your target audience is looking at and how much time you spend on each page of your website. You can know exactly. Tracking Squarespace metrics does have its benefits, but if you don’t use Google Analytics to process more data and take advantage of the opportunity to access comprehensive reports, you’ll miss it. ..

Myth 5. Google Analytics is complicated to set up and customize.

A glimpse of the Google Analytics dashboard seems overwhelming, especially for creatives who prefer aesthetics to analytics, as they have the freedom to use all possible reports. However, in reality, the barriers to entry for Google Analytics are fairly low and the learning curve is gradual. It’s easy to get caught up in the possibilities, but you don’t have to touch every corner of Google Analytics to take advantage of them. There are about 200 out-of-the-box reports and a myriad of options for creating custom reports, but the simple fact is that there are only a handful of data points that can help your business grow.

In addition, there are plenty of online resources to help you navigate and optimize your Google Analytics dashboard. If in doubt, follow our on-screen tutorials on YouTube to help you achieve everything from setting conversion goals to generating custom demographic reports.

For all intents and purposes, Google Analytics is just another tool for your belt. As a marketer, it’s up to you to ask the right questions about your data. That way, you can gather insights that will help you in your future outreach strategy. The numbers are always there, but what really matters is what you do with the data.

