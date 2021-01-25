Insure-Tech SolutionProtect4Less launched in the region





Protect4Less is designed to provide easier and more affordable device protection access to today’s expensive digital appliances and personal electronics, working with a broad network of service providers, distributors and channel partners. Offering and delivering the most innovative and affordable protection solutions anywhere within GCC. African and Indian markets. Its extensive list of partners includes carriers such as STC Bahrain, Batelco & Zain KSA and Ooredoo Group.

Home appliance protection and extended warranty plans, whether offered by OEMs, retailers, or insurance brands, are often expensive, overly complex, inflexible, and have scope and benefits. Insufficient and limited. As a result, there is insufficient adoption among consumers. Answer: Protect4Less, multi-channel, multi-device, subscription-based service model, offering, economical, convenient and flexible device protection plan.

The brand offers no upfront payments, flexible plan cancellations, the widest network of service centers and drop-off locations, free pick-up and drop services in some markets, and above all, an unparalleled repair or replacement warranty. I promise. In a nutshell, “a little money, a lot of protection”! This is the core promise of the brand.

Customers also have the option of adding the required number of mobile phones, laptops, tablets, accessories, and subscription plans to their existing account at a discounted price, and the option to cancel the plan at any time without penalty.

The unique feature of Protect4Less is the option to subscribe to one of the plans available at any time for up to 12 months after purchasing your smart device and claim accidental damages up to twice a year.

Headquartered in the Cayman Islands and registered in all major business jurisdictions, including the United Arab Emirates and India, Protect4Less is a team of experienced professionals and entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds. Established, each brings its own expertise to the fore.

The business is underpinned by the collective experience of co-founders in the areas of insurance, digital services development and marketing, e-commerce, investment banking FMCG marketing, consumer finance and third-party management.

Dayan Ipe, CEO of Waypoint Systems, one of its founding partners, said: “Protect4Less is the result of extensive experience in extended warranty management and years of understanding and knowledge. Protect4Less’ protection plans are based on market research. Consumer habits, outbreak statistics and billing rates. , And benchmarks with international players conducted with one of the world’s largest reinsurance partners. “

“We want the service to be widely available and accessible to all potential customers, from standalone retailers to some of the largest retail chains across the GCC and e-commerce platforms. Protect4less is now available for purchase with the purchase of new electronics. Protect4Less co-founder Rafiq Khan said, “We are very confident in the partnership we have formed since our inception and in 2021 We plan to take over several more partnerships. ”

Shyam Rammal, co-founder of Protect4Less, said: “Protect4Less has created the necessary disruption to the area’s extended warranty and protected space from accidental damage, which provides consumers with better products and services.” Months of careful planning. It’s a very exciting time for us now that the brand is rolling out in major markets in the Middle East and Africa. Consumers, industry players including retailers and OEMs, global reinsurance There’s already a lot of traction in between. Partners This is just the beginning. “

