Emily Reichert, CEO of Greentown Labs, sees the future of clean technology in Houston





Greentown Labs was launched about 10 years ago when a small group of clean energy-minded startups gathered near the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge. This space provided a meeting place and eventually became the starting point for about 300 companies, including ventures involved in carbon capture, hydrogen fuel technology, and battery storage.

Emily Reichert, CEO of Greentown Labs since 2013, was previously responsible for operating the Warner Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry, a Massachusetts startup. The institute seeks to minimize the environmental impact of chemical products.

Reichert is leading the organization’s move into Houston, a city known for fossil fuels rather than clean energy announced last year. The lab will be central to the Rice University Innovation District in Midtown, developed by a land-owning Rice University donation company. Greentown Labs Houston will relocate to the former Fiesta grocery store this spring after the old store has been refurbished and added office and lab space.

Juliana Garaizar, a former director of the Texas Medical Center Venture Fund, will lead the day-to-day operations of Greentown Labs Houston.

Reichert discussed with the new outpost about the expected impact of Greentown on Houston. Her edited remarks are:

Q: Why choose Houston, which is essentially the epicenter of oil and gas, to open a second location?

A: There are many reasons for being located in a particular city. Indeed, talent, other businesses, and the ecosystem that already exists are some of them. But when we look at climate change challenges, we see that many of them are related to making sure everyone is heading in the same direction. To do so, it is not enough to try to solve the coastal climate change where the Greentown Lab was established and grew up.

We need the whole country to participate in the fight. And in my opinion, Houston is the energy center of the world, so it’s the best place to influence climate change. If that energy capital shifts from oil and gas to the future of energy, it has won in a way.

Q: Is it also a challenge for Houston leaders to focus on oil and gas and dismiss the renewable energy sector for a long time?

A: When I started talking about expanding Greentown Labs in Houston, one of the first questions I asked was that it’s okay to say “clean technology” in Houston. What will their reaction be?

Since then, through many conversations with many leaders in the Houston business community, I have been overwhelmed by support and interest, a coordinated approach, and a very obvious opportunity. They see it and want to get it for Houston to survive as the world’s energy capital.

I think it’s clear to business leadership that it will probably take 10 to 20 years for the oil and gas industry to continue to support the local economy as it has in the past. So I think the business community really got together over the idea that Houston had to build other industries. Not only are we building clean and climate technologies, we are also building robotics and the IT industry that are meaningful to the foundation of the talent Houston must offer.

Q: How can Houston’s expertise be transferred from oil and gas to cleaner technology?

A: As it is called by Greentown Labs, it is important to understand that climate technology is very broad and fundamentally broad in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and is actually industry-wide. It’s not just about the power sector, but about manufacturing, transportation, buildings and agriculture. Houston’s expertise can be applied to many of these different sectors. Basically, these are all engineering-related issues, financial and business-related issues, often related to big data and technology.

Houston’s engineering and technology-centric workforce is the perfect foundation for moving us to new energy sources and working on how to get from where we are. They are science and engineering issues and science and engineering talents, STEM workers, Houston has this. These people can be relocated to this different future.

Q: Houston already had several wind and solar companies before arriving. Are you surprised?

A: I’m happy to know that Houston is quietly positioned as a national leader in renewable energy. I think it is home to more than 130 solar and wind power companies. Texas is the largest wind energy state and has more wind power jobs than anywhere else in the country.

What we are doing is to enable more spotlight, more feasibility and understanding of those who are already working in this area. We are helping them find each other and build their community.

That’s much of what we do in the Boston area. We are a convenor of the community of people working in our industry, not just startups. They could be investors, corporate partners, college students, and professional service providers supporting the industry. They need to be able to find each other and share their ideas.

Q: One of my complaints about Houston is that I don’t have a lot of venture capital.

A: First of all, funding climate technology has always been difficult. Also, funding energy startups has always been difficult due to the extremely complex and highly regulated sector. Investors are rushing to burn because they probably don’t have a deep knowledge of energy and scale and don’t understand the energy complexity that might have been needed to make smarter investments.

Houston should be in a really good position for the existing capital to make smart investments for its knowledge base.

And I think there is a slight misunderstanding of capital. I’ve been in the industry for about 10 years, so I had the opportunity to see this evolve. When I started, I had little capital out of the state. If you are based in Silicon Valley, you tended to attract Silicon Valley investors. If you are based in Boston, you have tried to market your Boston investors.

Today, capital is much more fluid than it used to be. Boston companies can go to California to raise money, New York to raise money, or Houston to raise money. So I think Houston entrepreneurs can do the same.

Q: So where does it fit?

A: What matters is whether (these companies) have the connection and knowledge to know where the investors are and what they are interested in. GreentownLabs helps entrepreneurs find energy-savvy investors and invest wisely in energy.

Houston has a lot of capital, and many if you’re focusing on later investment. One of the sectors that can support startups that can be more inspiring is what is called angel investment, which is essentially high net worth. We were able to attract approximately 150 participants to two training sessions for angel investment in climate technology.

Q: How much money do startups come from traditional oil and gas companies?

A: Traditional energy companies are very active in the area of ​​investment in climate technology. Some companies have it at the core of their business strategy, and some are learning and growing it. Almost all of them are engaged at this point. You want to go where your customers are. You want to go where you have future opportunities.

This is an absolutely basic business question for these companies. It’s difficult because their business is oil and gas and they support them and pay a lot of people. I think companies know that the transition is approaching and need to help drive the transition rather than stand by.

Q: What are the major hurdles Houston faces in the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy?

A: Many people currently employed in the industry are concerned about this transition and are not completely accepting it as it is not clear what opportunities they have. If we are wise and motivated, how to migrate those people and, more importantly, train them in a thoughtful way that continues to ensure that their lives are at their predecessors. I think you can think seriously about how to take it.

Then I think there is a problem that it doesn’t move fast enough. We want Houston to remain the world’s energy capital.

Q: Is it threatened?

A: Perhaps the biggest challenge right now isn’t the American city, but it’s a place like China where there are certainly industrial policy strategies that want to take ownership of future industries, such as energy storage technology, mobility, and transportation.

These things could be happening in the United States and in cities like Houston. We need to catch up and move forward with everyone with us.

