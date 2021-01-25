Apple’s new celebrity guided walking tour on Fitness Plus is a watch-only immersive podcast





Time to Walk aims to provide Fitness Plus and Apple Watch owners with a meditative walking experience.

Apple

Apple’s subscription-based Fitness Plus service launched late last year and already offers updates aimed at meditative walks rather than intense training. Also, only Apple Watch.

Time to Walk is a series of celebrity audio experiences aimed at listening while walking, like a podcast for a gentle walk. The first series of four episodes, which began on Monday, will feature the country’s legendary Dolly Parton, NBA champion Draymond Green, musician Shawn Mendes, and Orange Is the New Black star Uzoaduba. New celebrity episodes pop up once a week until April. Apple has yet to promise how long the series will last.

“I’ve loved walking since I was a little girl in Smoky Mountains,” Parton said in an Apple announcement. “During this time, I think it’s very important to be able to walk outside if possible. I’ll do my best when walking.”

The idea sounds like a hybrid of the meditative podcasts and experiences that already exist and the location-based audio “podplay” that sends listeners an immersive audio experience of walking while listening through headphones. Each Time to Walk experience involves a celebrity walking somewhere. You can save up to five episodes synced to the Apple Watch Workouts app at a time for offline playback (if you have Bluetooth headphones for use with your Apple Watch). Each episode runs in about 30 minutes, with occasional clocks showing photos that match part of the story being told.

“I hope people can feel the same calm as when I’m walking and bring it to my experience,” says Mendes.

However, the Time to Walk experience does not play on the iPhone. Unlike Apple’s Fitness Plus workouts, fitness tracking requires an Apple Watch, but it uses an Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone to view videos, but these run entirely on the Apple Watch. As you walk, fitness data such as heart rate and pace are also recorded. There is also a push time mode that works in a wheelchair.

The Time to Walk idea was born before the COVID-19 shut down last spring, and many people are still at home, but with a wider range of podcasts and location-based immersive audio experiences, similar ideas. It’s like an invitation to explore. I’m not sure if Apple will ever expand its ambitions for this new feature, but I’d love to take it with me and see where the episode takes me.

