ASUS ROG Strix X570-E Gaming Motherboard Review





AMD’s AM4 sockets are consistent throughout the life of the Ryzen processor, and the latest Zen 3 processors are ideal for X570 series motherboards. Today, let’s take a look at what the midrange ASUS ROG Strix X570-E Gaming offers. Its main features include Intel 2.5GbE and Wi-Fi 6, dual PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2, and USB 3.2G2 connectivity. ROG Strix X570-E Gaming looks powerful and looks at how it stacks.

ASUS ROG Strix X570-E Game Overview

Since AMD launched the X570 chipset in the summer of 2019, AMD remains the best flagship of performance. AMD was initially launched with the Ryzen 3000 series processors, but later announced the latest Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 series. When I tested the processor, I observed frequencies up to 5GHz. The X570 is AMD’s flagship consumer chipset that supports both Ryzen 5000 and 3000 series processors and fully supports PCIe 4.0 via full-length PCIe slots and M.2 slots. For users considering the B550, chipset-based PCIe 4.0 is the main advantage here.

It’s been around for a while because one of the models released when the X570 was announced was the ASUS ROG Strix X570-E Gaming, but it’s a popular option and I wanted to test it. Representing the ROG Strix series for midrange, it focuses on a blend of modern aesthetics with RGB, premium controller sets and features. The X570-E follows a design similar to most Strix branded models, with futuristic graffiti throughout the heatsink and RGB LEDs integrated into the back panel cover and chipset heatsink.

Like other midrange X570 models, ASUS uses active cooling in its chipset and has two PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots where the heatsink branches off from the heatsink. It uses the full allocation of SATA ports from the chipset and supports RAID 0, 1, and 10 arrays with a total of eight. Looking at PCIe, there are three full-length PCIe 4.0 slots that work at x16, x8 / x8, and x8 / x8 / + x4, and two PCIe 4.0 x1 slots. Memory support is also impressive, with up to DDR4-4400 supported out of the box and up to 128GB capacity in 4 memory slots.

Other interesting inclusions in the network stack include Realtek 2.5GbE and Intel Wi-Fi 6 modules. This will adjust the board when 2.5 G Ethernet is normalized, and 2.5 G will become the standard in the future. It also includes an Intel Gigabit Ethernet port, a Realtek-based premium ASUS brand audio codec, and a large number of USB 3.2 G2 on the back panel. It includes seven USB 3.2 G2 Type-A ports and one USB 3.2 G2 Type-C port. It also provides two video outputs on the back panel for users planning to install AMD’s Ryzen-based APUs, including the 3000 series.

In terms of performance, ROG Strix X570-E Gaming performs well in system testing. It combines excellent power performance with some of the fastest boot times from AM4 boards to Windows in tests I’ve seen, and the highest DPC latency I’ve ever seen. Competitive in CPU and game testing compared to the other AM4 models we tested.

LASUS ROG Strix X570-E Gaming has undergone VRM thermal testing

Another factor in performance is overclocking, and the Strix X570-E Gaming also works in this area. It features strict VDroop control with good undercompensation for most of our tests, and testing in 100 MHz increments on the CPU improves POV-Ray performance. Our thermal VRM test also shows that ASUS provides an efficient yet solid 14-phase power supply to the CPU (12 + 4), with a proper power stage throughout, and a solid heatsink that keeps things nice and cool. Indicates that it has.

When it comes to recommending AM4 motherboards at this particular point, the X570 is definitely the flagship chipset, even if you don’t anticipate future generations of core designs beyond Zen 3. The ASUS ROG Strix X570-E Gaming has a suggested retail price of $ 330, while the new B550 variant costs only $ 280. Despite the suggested retail price of $ 50, the X570-E Gaming has excellent storage capabilities. Users considering the use of multiple PCIe 4.0 SSDs will need the X570 to achieve this.

