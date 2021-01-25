Stocks generally rise, especially Tech





What’s new in the Asian market: Stocks, especially tech, are generally rising. Commodity currencies will rise following Friday’s loss.

General trends

-Hang Seng TECH index rose by more than 3%, setting a record high

-Shanghai’s early winners included consumer and industry names. IT and financial companies performed poorly

-Topix Pharma index has risen by more than 1% and shipping / transportation is delayed.Toshiba will rise by more than 15% and return to the first section of Toshiba

-Japanese companies that are expected to report profits include Nidec and JSR Corporation.

-Australian consumer companies have risen, but energy has fallen behind

-PBOC confirmed that it will enable the maturation of TMLF funds

-PBOC Yi Gang will speak today at the Hungarian Central Bank’s online annual conference.

-Chinese municipalities have begun to announce 2021 GDP growth targets

-Various media outlets are focusing on the impact of the ongoing automotive chip shortage

Headline / Economic Data Australia / New Zealand

-ASX200 open + 0.3%

-(AU) Australian Treasury Secretary Frydenberg: Australia’s COVID situation is controlled and vaccine deployment is expected to begin in mid-to-late February – Press

-Australian Therapeutic Goods Agency (TGA) tentatively approves Pfizer COVID vaccine (as expected)

-(AU) Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) December Provisional Trade Balance (A $): 9.0B vs. 5.0B before the final.Export M / M: + 16% v + 3% previous final; Import M / M: -9% v + 10% previous final

Japan

-Nikkei 225 Open + 0.2%

-(JP) According to a Nikkei survey, Japanese companies have reduced their FY20 / 21 capital investment plans by 2.9% from the initial amount, mainly due to COVID (the largest decrease since the survey began).

-(JP) Cabinet approval rate -6ppt ~ 33%-Asahi opinion poll

-(JP) Japanese officials will consider the validity of this week’s current state of emergency before considering an extension (currently in the middle of SOE)-Japanese news agency

-9984. JP Vision Fund’s managing partner Colin Fan leaves (managing partner departs for the second time in January) – Press

–6502. Confirm that the JP report will be moved to the first section of the Japan Exchange (Friday)

Korea

-Kospi is + 0.1% open

-(KR) South Korea’s ruling party is providing cash distributions to all citizens and seeking to compensate SMEs for closures related to COVID regulations.If the virus spread is included, discussions on cash distribution will begin after the Chinese New Year holidays-Korean press

–003490.KR South Korean antitrust regulators consider merger with Asiana Airlines – Yonhap News Agency

–005930. KR Heir and Vice Chairman Jay Leigh Do Not Appeal to Court Decision-Yonhap News Agency

China / Hong Kong

-Hansen is + 0.8% open.Shanghai Composite is 0.0% open

–700.HK It is said that negotiations are underway to secure a $ 6 billion loan for five years – SCMP

-(CN) Shanghai is targeting a GDP growth rate of 6.0% in 2021-Chinese news agency

-(CN) Reverse Repo CNY614B is expected to mature this week, and Eligible Medium-Term Loan Facility (MLF) Fund CNY240.5B is expected to mature on Monday (January 25)-Xinhua

-(CN) China regulates the management of customer reserves for non-bank payments, customer reserves must be deposited in PBOC or compliant commercial banks by March 1-Press

-(CN) Front Page China Sec Journal Article: PBoC said it may use a Reserve Reserve Arrangement (CRA) to stabilize liquidity before Chinese New Year.Analysts reiterate that there is little chance of an RRR cut

-(HK) The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong will include eligible A-shares of Shanghai’s Sci-Tech Innovation Board in StockConnect from February 1st.

-(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Inject CNY2B in 7-day reverse repo v Inject CNY2B in previous 7-day reverse repo.Net Inject CNY0Bv Before Net Inject CNY0B

-(CN) People’s Bank of China sets RMB reference rate: 6.4819 vs. 6.4617 or earlier

-(Hong Kong) Hong Kong Ends Partial Blockade Related to District: Hong Kong Home Office said COVID-19 Negatives have declared that they can freely enter and exit the restricted area of ​​Jordan. [located in the Kowloon Peninsula], Valid from 6pm on Sunday [Jan 24th] -Press (Update)

Other

-(IQ) Deputy Chief of Petroleum Marketing Organization (SOMO) Nizari: Iraq pumps up to 3.6 million barrels / day in January and February to supplement last year’s OPEC + allocated beaches – Press

-(TW) The United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Japan all requested Taiwan to increase tip supply – Nikkei

–2330.TW Taiwan Economy Min Wang Mei-hua talked with senior executives about global shortage of car chips, TSMC said optimizing chip production and prioritizing car chips

–2303. TWOMC and Vanguard International say they plan to raise chip prices by up to 15% after Chinese New Year – Press

–CAPL.SG Guide FY20 (S $) Net -900M to -800M v 31.6M y / y; We are cautious about the first quarter, but we are aiming for a recovery in the second half (Friday after the end)

North America

–NXPINXP and STMicroelectronics say they have informed their customers that they will raise prices by 10-20% due to increasing demand for chips used in automobiles and telecommunications equipment – ​​Nikkei

Europe

-(UK) Prime Minister Johnson: Some evidence that the new COVID variant can be more deadly

-The Bank of England (BOE) Governor Bailey could help fight climate change by purchasing low-carbon bonds and attaching green requirements to the stimulus program, the UK Parliamentary Environmental Audit Committee said. Says-Press

-(FR) France’s top medical adviser Jean-Francois del Freysee: suggesting that the country probably needs to move to a third blockade and a new blockade could begin by February Yes-Financial coverage

12:15 ET current level

-Hansen + 2.0%; Shanghai Composite + 0.8%; Kospi + 2.0%; Nikkei 225 + 0.4%; ASX 200 + 0.4%

-Stock futures: S & P500 + 0.4%; Nasdaq100 + 0.8%, Dax + 0.3%; FTSE100 + 0.3%

-EUR 1.2181-1.2160; 103.89-103.72 Yen; AUD 0.7742-0.7707; NZD 0.7211-0.7172

-Commodity futures: Gold-0.1%, $ 1,854 / oz; Crude oil-0.0%, $ 52.26 / brl; Copper + 0.4%, $ 3.63 / lb

