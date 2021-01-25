Monster Hunter Rise: Last chance to play a free switch demo





Capcom’s free Monster Hunter Rise demo will soon be delisted from the Nintendo Switch eShop. The demo can be downloaded and played until 1:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) / 3:00 AM (Eastern Standard Time) on February 1st. If you haven’t tried it yet, you can try it in a few days.

The demo contains four quests. Two training missions that explain the control and mechanics of the game, and two suitable hunts. In the “Beginner” hunt, you will be asked to defeat one of the new monsters that will debut at Rise, Daizuchi, and in the “Intermediate” hunt, you will be sent out to defeat the returning Mizutsune. The demo can also sample Wirebug and Palamute, which we thought were game-changing additions to the series.

The demo supports both local and online play with up to 3 other players. To use the latter feature, you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. However, if you don’t have one of these, Nintendo is currently offering a 7-day free trial for a limited time.

Progress from the demo will not be carried over to the entire game, but anyone who has demo storage data in the system will unlock the Monster Hunter Rise free item booster pack at startup. The pack contains a handful of items that will help you early in your adventure. You will receive:

Mega Potion x20 Pitfall Trap x5 Energy Drink x10 Mega Demomond Rug x5 Mega Armor Skin x5

Monster Hunter Rise will be available on Nintendo Switch on March 26th. The title will be released along with three new Amiibo figures that unlock a special layered armor set based on the game’s flagship monster, Magna Maro. For more information on the game, check out the Monster Hunter Rise pre-order guide and all the summaries you know about Monster Hunter Rise.

