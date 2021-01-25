A tragic story of what it takes to build a gaming PC now.





Is this all right? The salesman asked me.

It was the day before Christmas and I was in a big electronics store trying to buy a video card for the computer I was assembling. The card was two generations old and the salesman warned me, but it wasn’t exactly cutting edge. In addition to his mission, his voice had a note of parental concern, as if the entire digital future of mine depended on my choice. But video cards, even older ones, have become almost impossible to find. This was the last one the store had in stock. And in a market where $ 250 and high-end cards cost more than $ 800, it was a good price for a casual gamer like me. I said I absolutely wanted it and bought it in a hurry as if I had stolen it.

The long days and nights of quarantine life benefit leisure activities, especially current indoor activities. More and more people are buying computers, video game consoles, televisions, and other electronic distractions in hopes of stopping the despair of a pandemic. However, if you recently tried to build a computer, you may have a problem. Finding great video cards, especially the coveted GeForce RTX 30 series manufactured by Nvidia, has been a major challenge since it was launched last fall. Whenever an online retailer can bring in another piece of cargo, the shopping bot snaps them almost instantly for resale on the auction site. Auction sites tend to display with 50-100% markup. (On the latest Xbox and PlayStation models with powerful GPUs, it’s just as difficult to find a chip that handles most of the video cards.)

As a result, when people crave for simple fun like games, video cards, which have become an important component for playing the latest titles with high graphic fidelity, have become a log jam in the computer supply chain. I am. And even though Nvidia promised a more budget-friendly $ 329 version of the 30-series card in February this year, gamers looking for a new card could take longer to get the card. There is. Even the older RTX20 and GTX16 series are now rare and are sold online at premium. (I was hooked on the GTX 1660 SUPER.) Nvidias’ main competitor AMD is also experiencing a shortage of the latest Radeon RX 6000 line. Since the days of Tickle Me Elmo and Beanie Babies, consumer products have been in great demand and their prices have skyrocketed in the secondary market.

Over the past two months, I’ve been curiously obsessed with the shortage of video cards and learned how to connect to everything from sloppy silicon production in Asian factories to the booming Bitcoin mining industry. (With the advent of Bitcoin in the biggest Bull Run since 2017, mining that requires powerful computer hardware is once again profitable.) As I research how to build new desktop computers, my own interests Has increased. As someone told me, assembling a computer now is basically like assembling Lego: it’s relatively easy for any enthusiast (and like Lego, for very expensive consumers). It tends to be a rabbit hole!). Sites like PCPartPicker.com provide valuable information about parts and prices, but in the end, even the most skilled PC builders fall into the same dilemma.

For all product shortages, do shade middlemen and scammers remember the early pandemic hand sanitizer guys? And it didn’t make a difference with a video card. It’s hard to find an old GTX or RTX video card online for less than $ 400, but newer models range from $ 800 to over $ 2,000. On eBay, I found dozens of lists of video card photos. Many of them had multiple bids, some of which were over $ 1,000 (not including high shipping costs). Some of the promised photos are in a laminate or frame. Others are just JPGs sent by email after the end of the auction. The list contains all the technical information found in the general list of video cards, with a few additional conditions that this is a photo rather than a real item. Almost always, sellers claim that bots and scalpers are fraudulent scammers and that humans do not want to bid on their goods. Well, it’s too bad if you have enough sap to fall into this. (In the weeks I was watching eBay auctions, these sketchy photo lists just seemed to multiply the amazing failures in the eBay part of the Marquee product category.)

Others are leveraging shortage in a variety of ways. Companies selling pre-built PCs called desktop machines, such as those purchased from HP, Lenovo, or game-oriented brands such as Alienware and iBUY POWER, are one of the few ways to get a new video card. .. Price (range $ 1,500 for a finished machine). Sensing the opportunity, some resellers picked up their gaming PCs, took out their video cards and sold them in the secondary market. In some cases, this will be paid for the entire purchase of the original PC.

In this overheated market, there is a kind of bar bourgie, an elitism that calls managers. This reflects both the manufacturer’s oversized promises and the consumer’s own demands. To justify the rising cost of video cards, manufacturers are touting RAM speeds, computing architectures, and other engineering failures. The latest fixation one, strongly promoted by the gaming community, is ray tracing, a way to illuminate video games foretold as the next step in photographic realism. The Nvidias RTX 30 card is especially suitable for ray tracing. Ray tracing has become the watchword for anyone who wants to play triple A titles like Cyberpunk 2077 in the best possible settings. (The card I bought doesn’t support ray tracing, which may partially explain the disastrous concerns of salesmen.) Play a $ 60 game like cyberpunk The irony of buying a $ 1,000 video card to do is that it was spoiled by a series of heavily advertised launches. The number of bugs that prevented some users from playing the game. In fact, if you want to play computer games with the most stunning resolutions and lower resolutions than the graphic details, many 2nd and 3rd generation video cards will suffice.

Still, bloated consumer expectations do not explain everything. You are responsible for avoiding video card drought. Throughout the electronics industry, from PCs to automotive microchips, increased demand, inadequate manufacturing capacity, and supply chain crises caused by pandemics have led to widespread delays and shortages. Nvidia has reportedly not obtained enough silicon wafers from Samsung’s foundry and has been deprived of raw materials. Bitcoin miners buy a huge number of video cards because sophisticated GPUs are very suitable for the complex calculations required for mining. Bitcoin mining no longer runs on some computers in someone’s apartment. Industrialized businesses in China and elsewhere, where energy is cheap, feature mining rigs that work with thousands of video cards. It created its own black market. In December, someone stole 40 boxes of RTX3090 cards (worth $ 336,500) from a factory in China. (Nvidia has sold cards specifically for cryptocurrency mining in the past, and one executive recently raised the possibility of selling again, a market turning point that gamers are likely to welcome.)

Like smartphones and other luxury gadgets that run planned obsolescence treadmills, video cards are constantly being introduced in new variations with new features. For Nvidia, the company designs chipsets and components and licenses them to brands such as MSI, Asus and Gigabyte. These brands add their own prosperity, including overclocked memory, additional fans, and RGB lighting. As a result, there are hundreds of variations on Nvidias cards, each advertising a unique quality that is superior to others. (AMD takes a more vertically integrated approach to the manufacture and sale of cards labeled under the AMD brand.)

What's happening to QAnon now that Trump has no chance to arrest the devil's elite Florida data scientist arrest shows a strange hole in cybercrime law Kaflin

For all of this consumer-pleasing kind, the shortage of video cards could continue this year, especially if the latest Bitcoin boom continues. If you are willing to settle for your patient or fewer models, you may find that your appetite is satisfied. Meanwhile, as one Reddit user recently said, buying computer hardware is the worst time in the last few years.

However, the current situation is not so bad. Even enthusiastic gamers have the chance to troll internet forums and issue inventory replenishment alerts, as I did, and pay for cards that do not change my leisure life, albeit with improvements to previous models. I’m looking for. The hype is certainly overkill when a product photo sells as much as the product itself. If there is any lesson here, it is probably that our sense of entertainment and play has been overwhelmed by the desires of our consumers. Somewhere along the way, a funeral with a large amount of disposable income is lost. There is peace in admitting that you don’t need anything.

Or as that Redditor said: I think I’ll just blow up the aliens in my current resolution for a while.

