Baby Tyrannosaurus was about the size of a dog, new research shows

A study from the University of Edinburgh, published Monday, found researchers studying the first known fossils of Tyrannosaurus embryos suggested that dinosaurs were about 3 feet long when they hatched. I will.

A team of paleontologists studied the fossilized debris of a Tyrannosaurus embryo, the jawbone and claws found in Canada and the United States, respectively.

After making a 3D scan of the corpse, researchers could predict that the dinosaur would have hatched from an egg about 17 inches long.

Tyrannosaurus egg debris has never been found, but this finding may help paleontologists find them in the future.

“Baby dinosaurs are very rare,” Greg Fanston, a paleontologist and principal research author at the University of Edinburgh, told CNN that larger specimens are better represented in fossil records because of the more durable bones. I explained that it will be done.

“Most dinosaurs didn’t nest where eggs could easily be buried,” Fanston added, making the preservation of this type of discovery even rarer. “That’s a big deal,” he said.

The claws are from Albertosaurus and the jawbones are from Daspletosaurus, both about 35 feet long.

According to Phanston, they were slightly smaller than their more famous cousin, Tyrannosaurus Rex, which grew to 40 feet in length.

Researchers have found that the jawbone, which is just over an inch long, has features unique to the Tyrannosaurus group, such as a prominent jaw.

Tyrannosaurus is known to have undergone many changes throughout its life, indicating that the embryo already had certain physical properties before it hatched, Fanston said. ..

He added that this finding could help resolve the debate over whether other specimens of the fossil record are from newer or younger specimens of known species.

Tyrannosaurus lived over 70 million years ago. Little is known about early development, as most of the specimens studied are from older animals, according to Phanston, but researchers say they were born with a complete set of teeth. , Knowing that they can hunt themselves, even though they are smaller prey than adults.

“These were hatching animals and were probably quite active relatively soon after hatching,” Fanston said.

This study was published in the Canadian Journal of Earth Sciences.

Phanston said he plans to create a higher resolution scan of the body to enable studies of tooth development. This allows us to reveal the time spent in the egg before the Tyrannosaurus hatched.

