Arris Surfboard Max Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System AX6600 (W121) Review





The $ 399.99 Arris Surfboard Max Tri-Band AX6600 (W121) is a two-piece mesh Wi-Fi system designed to provide wireless connectivity to every corner of your home (up to 5,500 square feet). Like most mesh systems, the AX6600 uses a mobile app and is easy to install. In addition, both routers and nodes showed good signal strength and provided reliable throughput scores in the tests. That said, the $ 449.99 Asus ZenWiFi AX XT8, Editor’s Choice Winner of the Mesh Wi-Fi System, gives you more features and faster performance in the same coverage area.

Fewer features than competing products

The Surfboard Max AX6600 is a two-piece mesh system designed for homes up to 5,500 square feet. The white cylindrical nodes are the same. It is 7.7 inches high and 4.0 inches wide, with a silver base surrounded by a thin LED ring. This ring lights blue when everything is working properly, flashes green and white during setup, and lights red when the node loses internet connectivity. .. The base has two Gigabit LAN ports, one of which acts as the WAN port of the main router and also has a power jack. It doesn’t have a USB or multi-gig port like the Asus ZenWiFi AX XT8 component, but you can use a LAN port for the wired backhaul.

This is an AX6600 tri-band system that can reach maximum data rates of up to 600 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band, up to 1,200 Mbps in one of the 5 GHz bands, and up to 4,800 Mbps in the second 5 GHz band. Wireless backhaul. It has a quad-core CPU and supports most (but not all) of the latest 802.11ax or Wi-Fi 6 technologies. This includes Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) data transmission, 160MHz bandwidth, and TWT (Target Wake Time). ), MU-MIMO simultaneous data streaming, and direct signal beamforming to clients. However, at least it doesn’t yet support WPA3 encryption.

The Surfboard system does not provide a web-based management console. Instead, everything is managed using the mobile app and options are limited. In the general settings, UPnP (Universal Plug and Play) can be enabled / disabled, router bridge mode can be enabled / disabled, IPv6 can be enabled / disabled, and port forwarding rules can be created, but firewalls and ports can be created. There are no triggers or VPN settings. You can use any of the advanced wireless settings available on your Asus ZenWiFi AX XT8 to isolate radio bands, change channels, configure RTS thresholds, beacon intervals, TX burst settings, and more.

The app displays a network map on your home screen that includes routers, nodes, and all devices connected to your network. It also includes a signal strength leaderboard that displays the results of the latest network speed tests and shows the signal strength of all connected devices and the radio band you are currently using.

At the bottom of the screen[ホーム],[ネットワーク],and[保護者]There is a button.[ホーム]Click the button to return to the home screen[ネットワーク]Click the button to open a screen where you can enable guest networks and access the above general settings. Here you can also access WAN settings (IP and DNS configuration), LAN settings (IP reservation, DHCP range, DHCP lease time), and time zone settings.

[保護者]Clicking the button brings up a screen where you can create user profiles, assign access schedules to each profile, suspend internet access, block users, but there are no age-based filter presets and specific You cannot block access to the website. There are no QoS (Quality of Service) settings that can allocate bandwidth to specific clients. Also, there is no anti-malware software available on the TP-Link Deco X60 AX3000 and Asus ZenWiFi AXX T8.

Good signal strength and throughput

Installing the Surfboard Max AX660 system is fairly easy. First, download the Surfboard Central mobile app and[はじめに]I tapped. After granting the app access to location and network services[続行]Tap, select W121 from the list,[サインアップ]Tap to create an account. Once your account is confirmed,[ネットワークのセットアップ]I selected, unpacked the box according to the instructions, unplugged the modem, and connected the Max node to the modem using the included LAN cable.

I turned on my modem and Max router, agreed to join the app to the Surfboard Onboarding network, and the app was connected within 30 seconds. Make sure the LED is blinking green and white,[次へ]Tap and wait a few seconds for the firmware update. When the router was updated, I was prompted to connect to the router’s SSID using the phone’s Wi-Fi settings. Then specify the name and password for the new network and the router installation is complete. At this point, you can watch a tutorial on how to manage your network or skip the network and proceed to install satellite nodes.

Installing satellite nodes was also easy.When prompted[今すぐインストール]Tap, select the node device from the list, and follow the steps to unzip and plug in the app. After turning on the power, make sure that the LED of the node is blinking green and white,[次へ]Tap to connect the node within 30 seconds. After a 60 second network optimization procedure, the node is connected and the installation is complete.

The Surfboard Max AX660 system worked great in throughput testing. The 755Mbps speed of the main router node in the proximity (same room) test was slightly faster than the Linksys Velop AX4200, but slightly slower than the TP-Link Deco X60. Asus ZenWiFi AXX T8’s 860Mbps speed led the pack. In a 30-foot test, the surfboard’s 290Mbps speed was the same as the TP-Link Deco X60, just 9Mbps slower than the Linksys AX4200, and the Asus ZenWiFi AXX T8 dominated at 347Mbps.

The Surfboard Max AX660 satellite node showed good throughput in testing. The 628Mbps speed in the proximity test outperformed the Linksys Velop AX4200 and TP-Link Deco X60, but couldn’t keep up with the Asus ZenWiFi AXX T8. Similarly, the surfboard node’s speed of 488Mbps was faster than both the Linksys Velop AX4200 and TP-Link Deco X60, but the Asus ZenWiFi AXX T8 outperformed it at 131Mbps.

To measure Wi-Fi signal strength, use the Ekahau Sidekick Wi-Fi diagnostic device and Ekahau’s Survey mobile app. (Note: Ekahau is owned by j2Global, the parent company of Ziff Media Group, the publisher of PCMag.com.) This software generates a heatmap that shows the wireless coverage of the entire test home.

On the map, the dark green areas show the strongest signal measurements and the light green and yellow areas show the weak signals. The circles represent the locations of routers and satellite nodes. As you can see from the heatmap, the Surfboard Max AX6600 is suitable for sending strong signals to the entire house and garage.

Not for tinkerers

Both strong throughput performance and stable signal strength are the reasons for considering the Arris Surfboard Max mesh Wi-Fi system AX6600 to meet your home network needs. It is also relatively easy to install and manage using the mobile app, providing a dedicated 5GHz radio band for backhaul. Unfortunately, it lacks many of the features available with a similarly priced mesh system, such as anti-malware tools, robust parental controls, and advanced management settings. The Asus ZenWiFi AX XT8 saves an additional $ 50. The winner of the editor’s Wi-Fi mesh system for providing the same amount of coverage with excellent performance, multi-gig LAN, USB connectivity, lifelong anti-malware and parental control software.

Arris Surfboard Max Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System AX6600 (W121) Disadvantages

high

No anti-malware tools, USB connection, or WPA3 support

Restricted settings and parental controls

Conclusion

The Arris Surfboard Max AX6600 is a home Wi-Fi 6 mesh system that offers solid performance, but lacks features and settings.

Arris Surfboard Max Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 mesh system AX6600 (W121) specifications Wireless specifications 802.11ax Band number 3 AC speed AX6600 Antenna number 3 Wired LAN port number (excluding WAN port) One for router, two for satellite MU- MIMO Yes Service Quality (QoS) No Security WPA2 Parent Control Yes IPv6 Compatible Yes Tested Hardware Coverage Area 5500 Squareft Nodes 2 Wired Backhaul Yes Anti-Magical Tools No Number of USB Ports 0 Individual Bands No DD- WRT / Tomato Compatible NoBest Wi-Fi Mesh Networking System Reads More

