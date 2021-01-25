HDMI 2.1: Important Reasons for PCs and TVs in 2021





We all know good old HDMI. For quite some time it has been a common cable used to connect laptops, game consoles, or cables or satellite boxes to TVs.

But today, our old buddies can do more than that, especially considering the HDMI 2.1 spec. This latest HDMI specification has been in use for several years (click the link in the previous primer), but the latest appliances are just beginning to support the new standard. 2.1 also offers future-proof possibilities, in addition to some exciting “today” improvements over existing HDMI specifications.

The main devices that support this include two new gaming consoles (Microsoft Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5), state-of-the-art gaming graphics cards (including the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and AMD Radeon RX 6800XT), and a wide range of products. Of TV. That said, HDMI 2.1 is not a front-line feature advertised or described in most PCs and appliances. Certainly, even if you look at the gears and cables that support it, you may not see this term at all in stores or online shopping. (I’ll explain this in a little more detail.) Let’s take a look at how HDMI 2.1 works and help you decide whether to include HDMI 2.1 in your next Big Tech purchase.

Basic: HDMI and DisplayPort

Before we dive into the details of HDMI 2.1, let’s spotlight HDMI’s main rival, DisplayPort, for transmitting modern state-of-the-art display signals. Both connections have their own focus area, but support the same goal of delivering audio and video on a single cable. HDMI is the go-to tool for home entertainment on TVs and game consoles, but DisplayPort is a more common choice for connecting to PC monitors (HDMI can also be used for that).

(Image: PCMag)

PC-centric display devices often support both HDMI and DisplayPort (providing input to both). Therefore, choose the one that best suits your particular use case. (For guidance on how to do this, see Should I use HDMI or DisplayPort?) However, based on the HDMI 2.1 improvements, it is suitable for home entertainment needs for several reasons. I will. New to you. It is also gaining some momentum in terms of PC and console games.

Big 2.1: Improvement from HDMI 2.0 to HDMI 2.1

The HDMI specification has undergone several revisions. HDMI 2.0, the predecessor of HDMI 2.1, was announced in 2013, but wasn’t widely adopted until a few years after 4K TV finally became mainstream. HDMI 1.4, the predecessor of the last major HDMI version of HDMI 2.0, became famous for its “4K60” support, which means smooth 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) video playback at 60 frames per second. It was support. (Fps). Its frame rate limit was 30fps for HDMI 1.4.

But compared to previous HDMI versions, that’s all HDMI 2.0 really brings to the table. Smoother video playback. Sure, that was an important step, but today’s media is looking for even higher bandwidth solutions for a more enjoyable and sophisticated viewing experience.

Let’s take a closer look at the features one by one. One important thing to know: An HDMI 2.1 device needs to support only one of the following features in order to be advertised as an HDMI 2.1 device: This is a potential concern for buyers who rely on multiple of these new features, or specific features that exist. (This will be explained in detail later.)

Smoother, higher resolution video

HDMI 2.1 looks to the future by supporting native resolutions up to 10K (10,240 x 4,320 pixels). Currently, no TV or PC monitor supports such a high resolution. (And don’t worry about the question: where do you get the 10K content?) A more direct advantage of HDMI 2.1 is the support for “4K120”, which is 4K video up to 120fps.

(Image: HDMI license administrator)

In the short term, this can benefit a subset of demanding PC and console gamers. Nowadays, among serious players, 60fps is the minimum value that is more or less accepted for the smoothness of competitive games. However, 120 fps looks much smoother and its threshold is very attractive to competitive esports players and sticklers who want the visual quality of the game. As one of them, Acer has demonstrated a 4K Predator and Nitro monitor model on the CES2021 that can perform this kind of high refresh rate 4K playback over an HDMI 2.1 connection. So did Asus.

It’s also time for those frame rates. It’s worth noting that for some games, the latest high-performance gaming PCs based on the latest AMD and Nvidia GPU silicon can generate three-digit frame rates at 4K resolution. Until last year, it was usually a challenge for everyone except the best video cards. As a result, even if the HDMI 2.1 interface has been widely deployed, it would often lack the power to take advantage of it.

For home entertainment enthusiasts, HDMI 2.1 also supports 8K (7,680 x 4,320 pixels) content at 60fps. 8K TV will become more and more standard towards the mid-2020s, just as 4K TV became more and more dominant in the television field in the mid-2010s. However, even in 4K, streaming video content is relatively new. As a result, it can take years for 8K devices to become mainstream, which is just as important.

Dynamic HDR

High Dynamic Range (HDR) is not a new concept. By expanding the contrast range beyond normal values, you can make still image or video content appear significantly brighter or darker. However, it is usually implemented as static HDR, and one setting works for all content (for example, the entire movie).

(Image: HDMI license administrator)

Dynamic HDR improves this by allowing frame-by-frame adjustments for a better visual experience. This allows you to use the full range of colors, contrasts, and brightness in each scene in your movie. HDMI 2.0 partially supports 4K60 content, but the increased bandwidth of HDMI 2.1 enables dynamic HDR with 4K120 and future HDR standards.

Extended Audio Return Channel (eARC)

This technology streamlines audio from sources such as cables and streaming boxes to the destination audio / video receiver or speaker bar over the TV. This was possible before HDMI 2.1, but not with a single HDMI cable.

In other words, you can connect your streaming box to your TV via HDMI 2.1 and then connect your TV to your A / V receiver or soundbar with another HDMI cable. This is a true pass-through to simplify home theater setup with fewer cables.

Variable refresh rate (VRR)

The refresh rate of your display determines how often your image is redrawn. The standard for TVs and monitors is 60 Hz (Hz), which is equivalent to 60 fps. (See TV refresh rate description: 60Hz, 120Hz, and later features.)

However, for gamers, static refresh rates can be an issue. If your display is running at 60Hz, but your PC or game console is pushing frames at something other than exactly 60 fps, you can end up with an unwanted illness called “tearing.” In this case, part of the frame and part of another frame are displayed. At the same time, they are often off. HDMI VRR solves this problem. The source does not send only part of the frame, but only when the rendering is finished, creating a smoother gaming experience.

(Image: HDMI license administrator)

PC gamers may find HDMI VRR similar to existing Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies that serve similar purposes. Like them, HDMI VRR is its own standard. All three technologies require both a source and a display or TV to support them.

Quick Frame Transport (QFT)

Another benefit of HDMI 2.1 for gamers, QFT technology reduces what is called “input lag,” a short delay between input on the control pad or keyboard and something that happens in-game. .. QFT reduces the delay in sending active video over an HDMI cable. This technology is just beginning to appear in HDMI 2.1 devices.

Automatic low latency mode (ALLM)

Often, the display includes a game mode that turns off some features to reduce latency and provide more responsive gameplay. ALLM improves this by allowing the device to automatically enable game mode. (Before HDMI 2.1, you had to manually enable game modes from the display menu.) ALLM also disables game modes that you no longer need. Think of it as a useful feature.

Quick media switching (QMS)

Did you know the black screen that appears temporarily when switching TV inputs, such as moving between the cable box and the Amazon Prime app on the streaming stick? This usually happens when the refresh rate varies between video sources. QMSs use VRRs (described above) to seamlessly migrate video from one source to another, eliminating black screens under that condition. (However, be aware that you will see a black screen even if the resolutions are different between the sources.)

How to identify HDMI 2.1 device: it’s tricky

Devices that support HDMI 2.1 may say so under the input / output connection in the product details. However, as mentioned earlier, just because a device has an HDMI 2.1 port does not mean that it supports all HDMI 2.1 features.

This is disappointing from the perspective of consumer understanding. The device can only support one of them and can still be advertised as an HDMI 2.1 device. Therefore, it is important to check with your device vendor to see which specific HDMI 2.1 related features are supported. (Also keep in mind that both the source and the display must support certain HDMI 2.1 features.)

Interestingly, device vendors may be able to make HDMI 2.1 features available to HDMI 2.0 devices through firmware upgrades. However, this is by no means a guarantee and firmware upgrades do not provide all HDMI 2.1 features.

How to identify ultra-fast HDMI cables

One pitfall of HDMI 2.1 is that it generally requires a new Category 3 cable sold as an “ultra-fast” HDMI cable that supports a bandwidth of 48 Gbps. HDMI 2.1 devices will work with older Category 2 (18Gbps) cables, but they do not support all HDMI 2.1 features, especially 4K120.

(Image: HDMI license administrator)

Here, note some important jargon that affects the real world. Be careful not to confuse the ultra-fast HDMI cable with the premium high-speed HDMI cable. The latter are Category 2 cables that have passed HDMI’s optional certification program to guarantee 4K60 support. Ultra-fast HDMI cables also need to pass a certification program and are always sold as ultra-fast HDMI.

Please note that HDMI cables will never be advertised with an HDMI version number. The HDMI license prohibits it. To support HDMI 2.1, look for the name “Ultra Fast HDMI” in the box. HDMI licensing agencies also have apps that you can use to verify that your ultra-fast cable is genuine. If you are shopping in the store, please download and scan the QR code in the box. This app is available for Android and Apple iOS versions. (See also the guide to understanding the nuances of HDMI cables.)

Need to buy for HDMI 2.1?

The mainstream adoption of HDMI 2.1 is accelerating, but 2021 is the first year it really relates. Its importance only increases as 8K TV becomes mainstream, but many of its benefits can be realized, especially by gamers connecting to state-of-the-art PC monitors deployed as 2021 progresses. Home entertainment can also benefit from smoother frame rates and dynamic HDR.

(Image: Monster)

Be careful when purchasing an HDMI 2.1 device: Make sure it supports the specific HDMI 2.1 features you need. With that warning covered, HDMI 2.1 is a valuable wishlist item for your next device, especially if you plan to use that gear after the mid-2020s.

