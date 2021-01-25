Cyber ​​Shadow is another great homage to the classic NES game





Screenshot: Mechanical Head Studios

The lack of personality of CyberShadow, a 2D side crawler, is complemented by a stunning visual and action sequence that challenges timing and reflexes without feeling boring and cheesy. So far, I’ve loved my time with the classic NES game Pastiche, even if the story doesn’t extend to all the great ones.

Released on January 26th on PS4, Xbox One (and Game Pass), Switch, and PC, Cyber ​​Shadow was developed by Mechanical Head Studios and published by Shovel Knight creator Yacht Club Games. When I was playing the demo at PAX East 2019 in Boston, I first fell in love with it. So creator Aarne MekaSkull Hunziker explained that the game came from hacking NESROM and adding spin to the classics. The result is a mixtape of elements drawn from several different games, creating something with an old-fashioned look but a modern feel. Having played the finished product, the clear handicap was successful.

Screenshot: Mechanical Head Studios

Cyber ​​Shadow revolves around the Cyborg Ninja who awakens after the bomb has blown up much of the city of the future. The city’s autonomous robot labor force is in the midst of slaughter. Going through the apocalyptic wreckage, you’ll find improvements in ninja abilities, encounter big bosses, and slowly reveal clues about what happened to the rest of the ninja clan and the cities they were responsible for protecting. To. Most often this involves slicing other robots with a sword. This is an iterative action that the game has been incredibly happy with for the past three hours, thanks to its smooth controls and stunningly designed levels.

Cybershadow is structured like Metroidvania and works with a side-scrolling environment that allows you to backtrack after gaining new abilities to uncover hidden secrets in old areas. The battle makes more use of Ninja Gaiden, and you need to make solid attacks and jumps to survive the narrow corridor full of enemies and their projectiles. If successful, you will reach the next checkpoint and slowly lack at difficult levels. When you die you will go back to the last one to analyze your mistakes and try again. All of this is set in a great chiptune-inspired soundtrack by composer Enrique Martin and sound producer Jake Kaufman.

Screenshot: Mechanical Head Studios

Almost half of Cybershadow, so far, all new sections of the game have somehow surprised me. Its pixel art reminds me of Axiom Verge by cleverly recreating the very detailed look of the old side-scrolling, but with a few touches like extra highlights and shadows that make the level feel dense and vibrant. It is full of. When much of it is in the background. Full of life. New enemy types are deployed at every checkpoint and slowly build game weapons on how to make your life miserable. Environmental hazards also add another layer as described in the platform, from acid drips that break down the platform to off-screen towers to targeted laser beams.

In some chapters of the game, the game will introduce you to water. I fell by accident, but realized that I could actually swim instead of dying. Soon after I killed, I encountered a type of robot that fell into the water to form a temporary jean craft. Later, an electric enemy passed an electric current through the water, illuminating me if I was in it. Eventually, these bits culminated in the battle of snake bosses in a large water-filled arena reserved for spike walls. Like the Ninja Gaiden game, I was moving around in a boss battle that could be torn straight from Rockman 3, but with a clever twist, it feels like I’m playing a side-scrolling Zelda. had.

Screenshot: Mechanical Head Studios

In addition to horizontal sword attacks, it slowly unlocks other abilities such as shurikens, fireballs, and ground steps. It takes a little magic to develop each ability. Not only do these attacks help you reach hidden secrets, but they can also be the key to overcoming particularly tough enemy territories and boss battles. To give you more control over the management of these sections, Cyber ​​Shadows checkpoints also come with their own mini-upgrades that can be purchased with crystals dropped by fallen enemies.

For example, to start me with the Buster Cannon, which can recover magic points and unleash long distances, I’ve just spent some spare time on a checkpoint upgrade just before I mentioned the meandering mecha boss. A blast that continued to be destroyed by. The battle was still challenging, but at least it became manageable because I no longer had to worry about approaching to use the sword. Cybershadow is pretty relentless, but it always feels like the tools and knowledge you need to move forward are within reach.

Screenshot: Mechanical Head Studios

The only part of the game that hasn’t surprised me is the conspiracy tied to the story and the entire world-building. As you play, you will encounter the wreckage of other members of the clan. Some are already dead, leaving only a short diary entry. Others can be rescued from powerful robots and absorb the remaining power to keep the fight going better.

Your Creator, a scientist with abilities beyond his moral grasp, seems to have turned into evil after a failed experiment to save his daughter’s life. So far, all of that has felt a bit confusing. Character close-up short pixel art cutscenes are sometimes used to add emotional weight to the progression, but compete with robot apocalypse, mysterious ninja, corrupt scientist fathers, etc. I felt that everything was over-diluted by the plot elements.

Cyber ​​Shadows Mekacity is full of great retro visuals, music and action, but nothing really fits into something bigger or more specific than a great arcade experience for me. Maybe you’ll feel different by the end of the game. But for now, the rest of the elements are more than enough for me to continue.

