Resurrected’Release Date, Remake Rumors, Leaks, Developers





Diablo II is one of the most beloved games of the 2000s. This fantasy RPG has found the perfect balance between fascinating combat, a dark and boring world, and an exciting yet renewable dungeon crawl. So many games have copied this formula since its launch. Diablo IV is still on the horizon, but credible sources say Diablo 2 will be back soon.

Like Warcraft 3, this classic action RPG is reportedly ready for remakes. Blizzard Entertainment has invited a whole new development team to work on it. This is all we know about a remake of a rumor that could be called Diablo 2: Resurrected, according to reports from Actugaming and Bloomberg.

Diablo 2: When was the resurrected release date?

Blizzard hasn’t officially announced the game yet, so we don’t know when Diablo 2 will be released. He claimed that the Actugaming leak, which corrects the existence of developers and projects, will occur in 2020. Obviously, that didn’t happen, but it could suggest that a remake could arrive later this year.

Bloomberg’s report doesn’t even mention anything about the game’s release window, so you’ll have to wait for the official announcement before telling you exactly when Diablo 2: Resurrected will be available. Developers need to take the time to hone their experience, especially after the release of Warcraft 3: Reforged in January 2020.

Blizzcon 2021 will be held from February 19th to 20th, so there’s more to learn.

Diablo 2: Is there a trailer back?

There is no trailer for Diablo 2: Resurrected yet, as it has not been officially announced yet. We will update this post in the official trailer each time the game is finally announced.

Diablo 2 is a typical isometric action-RPG Blizzard Entertainment

Which studio is developing Diablo 2: Resurrected?

In May 2020, Actugaming claimed that Vicarious Visions was working on a remake of Diablo 2, but since then less has been asked about the project. Then, on January 22, fans of the studio were very concerned about the announcement that Activision Blizzard’s subsidiary would move from the lead developer of Activision games to a support studio for the Blizzard Entertainment title.

Since Vicarious Visions is the developer of Crash Bandicoot N. Theintrilogy and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remake, it didn’t make much sense for Activision to be demoted in this way. But later that day, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier revealed the reason for the move.

Vicarious Visions not only supports games like Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, but also works directly with Blizzard on Diablo 2: Resurrected. This is because Blizzard Team 1, who created Warcraft 3: Reforged and originally planned to work on this remake, was dismantled by Activision Blizzard. The end of last year.

Blizzard Team 3 (Diablo 4 Development Team) is still the main developer of remakes technically, but Team 3 is focused on finishing and shipping Diablo 4, which makes Vicarious Visions a key player in achieving remakes. Play a role.

What’s important about Diablo 2?

Diablo 2 was first released for PC in 2000, leaving players to defeat the heroes of the previous game destroyed by the Lord of Terror Diablo. This intriguing plot hook and expanding folklore has spread to several actions and expansions in many areas for players to explore.

Diablo 2 is an isometric action RPG and is a classic game of this genre. It’s very challenging, but at the same time it’s very rewarding and playable thanks to its excellent loot system and various character classes that players can try, thus establishing a balance in gameplay.

The multiplayer mode of the game has helped to establish Battle.net as a great service, and many people still play games online today. Diablo 2 is loved by so many people that it definitely deserves a remake. The author explained why it’s difficult to create such a project in the past, but Vicarious Visions and Blizzard seem devoted enough to make it happen.

Diablo 2: When do you know more about the resurrection?

Diablo 2: Resurrected hasn’t been officially announced yet, when could it be released? The most likely place to publish is Blizzard’s annual event, BlizzCon, where we publish new games and update players for older games. BlizzCon 2020 has been canceled due to Covid-19, but BlizzConline, an online-only exchange, is taking place in February.

Blizz Conline will be held on February 19th and 20th, 2021. If Blizzard and Vicarious Vision are already ready to announce the game, learn here. However, it has not been confirmed by any leaker and the game may require more time in the oven.

If so, keep an eye out for future BlizzCons ​​announcements prior to their final release.

Diablo 2: Resurrected is reported to be under development.

