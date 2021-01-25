Genshin Impact Update 1.3: Everything We Know





When will Genshin Impact Update 1.3 be released? The previous update introduced a new region for Dragonspire, but there are still new regions added to the game, but the 1.3 update is moving in a different direction. This update focuses on Liyue, one of the three regions already available on the Genshin Impact Map, rather than the new area.

Throughout the update, various events will be added, more will be added to Liyues’ beautiful port, and new characters will be added. So this is all we know about the Genshin Impact 1.3 update.

When is the release date of the Genshin Impact 1.3 update?

The release date of Genshin Impact 1.3 is February 3, 2021.

A mix of story and gameplay events, including activities that drive general stories and activities that challenge and reward skills. However, not all will be available immediately on February 3rd, as some will need to be unlocked in progress.

Are there any new characters in the Genshin Impact 1.3 update?

kind of. This event will introduce Xiao as a new 5-star playable character. But he is not a completely new character. He has been featured in the overall story of Genshin Impact since you first arrived in Riyue and has long been rumored to be the next fighter. This update finally confirmed those rumors, and Xiao is set to be a core part of the 1.3s story.

Xiao has a secluded and serious personality, but by shining such a spotlight on him, he can be a little more out of the shell. He is a polearm anemo fighter who can attack with a whirlwind and take the form of a masked demon hitman, Yasha. It also needs to be carefully managed as he has the ability to gain additional strength at the expense of HP drain.

I don’t know how useful hell is yet, but hell is definitely a movie fighter.

Which other characters stand out in Genshin Impact 1.3?

Quite a few. This probably compensates for the fact that Xiao was only acquired as a “new” character. At the events that make up 1.3, you can get one of the four-star characters already introduced, Xiangling, Xinyan, Beidou, Ningguang, Xingqu, and Chongyun for free.

The storyline between the Traveler’s twins seems to develop further. Just play as either male or female twins, depending on the choice you made at the beginning of the game, and get a glimpse of the other situation. The other twins reappear in the trailer, and the two touch and reach, suggesting that this will be another focus of the 1.3 update.

Kekin will also receive a wish for her first character event on February 17th. Nothing else has been revealed about this yet.

All Genshin Impact Update 1.3 Events

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The 1.3 update has four major events and some mini-events. The main events are All That Glitters, Lantern Rite Tales, Theater Mechanicus and Xiao Market, each with its own unique features.

All Glitter This is part of the story of the 1.3 update, centered around Xiao and perhaps your twins. The Lantern Festival around the same time as Chinese New Year is likely to be the background of this event, and the story itself focuses on Chaos’ role as a demon hunter. As you proceed, access to other events will be unlocked.

Lantern Rite Tales Lantern Rite Tales seems to be a treasure hunt event similar to Lost Riches in the 1.2 update. In that quest, you explored new areas, solved puzzles, opened chests and earned rewards. 1.3 will take place in the already explored Liyue area, but Genshin Impact is refreshing things using photo mode. With some limitations compared to other more advanced photo modes in the game, Genshin Impact allows you to take different snapshots throughout the game. This event requires you to proceed using these photography skills. Throughout the region, you need to take a series of pictures to get different colors. Color rewards can be exchanged with friends, so you can exchange them at any time.

It’s a photo mode game, but in order to officially start the event, you first need to collect Clios cameras from Ziton in the port of Liuye. Ji Tong also tells you what you need to take pictures every day.

More Genshin Impact Build

Theater MechanicusTheater Mechanicus is probably the most innovative event to showcase the tower defense mini-game. But when you place the tower on the grid against the waves of enemies, don’t just think of it as sitting. You can get in there and protect the tower by hand. You can play single player or double. Unlock more advanced towers and rewards as you progress.

Xiao Market Xiao Market is an event shop. In other words, you only need the special currency you got during the event. In addition, there are three stages, and the inventory increases as other events progress. Progress is indicated by the ability of travelers to shoot lanterns into the sky along with other Liyue Markets. You can earn this currency by winning a round at Theater Mechanicus.

For minor events, there are May Fortune Find You, which gives you up to 10 intertwined fate as a login bonus, and various events in the market where you can reward over 1600 Primo gems if all the rewards are collected. However, until we know more about how to get these rewards, we don’t know the possibility of offering all the rewards.

Are there any new enemies in the Genshin Impact 1.3 update?

The 1.2 update brought in an ice version of the enemy we knew and loved (I loved hitting with a sword anyway), but 1.3 introduced a whole new creature, Geovishap. I have.

Geovishaps look like large rock dinosaurs about the same size as Ruin Guards. The 1.3 trailer shows a lot of hits, two of which are attacking at the same time, so stay tuned for a challenge. They come in the form of a very powerful Primo Geovishap, as if that weren’t enough. There, you’ll be walking on all fours, standing upright, spitting out elemental beams, slamming first, and swinging the club’s tail.

You think you couldn’t take all the selfies and lantern lights, right?

What else you need to know about 1.3

In addition to all the new additions to the game, the biggest point from the release was the new Genshin Impact album. But don’t expect Mona, Jean, Fischl, and Xinyan to set up K / DA rip-offs. Instead, The Stellar Moments is the next album featuring 17 different instrumental tracks based on different characters from the Genshins world. Only Ventis has been revealed so far.

