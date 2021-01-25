Dragon Age 4 will be held at Tevinter, according to BioWare Book





Dragon Age 4 may still be a long way off, but there are some tips on where the game will take place. According to the book TheBioWare: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development, Dragon Age 4 will take place in the land of Tevinter, a world not yet explored in Dragon Age.

The location was initially set at the end of Dragon Age: Inquisitions’ final expansion, the Tresperser, but the book seems to confirm the theory about the story then heading to Tewinter (and its surroundings). .. Tom Phillips of Eurogamers displayed a confirmation image in a Twitter book.

I finally got a BioWare book. Is this the first * official * confirmation that Dragon Age 4 was set up in Tevinter? (I know we’re already guessing this) pic.twitter.com/229xriPbof

Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) January 24, 2021

The text of the book is:

As BioWare celebrated its 25th year, the Dragon Age team worked hard to develop Morrison, the long-awaited follow-up codename for Dragon Age: Inquisition. Organized by executive producer Mark Darrah, the game takes players to Tevinter as the Inquisition and Intruder events threaten to change Thedas forever.

Phillips also pointed out that additional concept art seems to indicate the area around Tewinter. A glittering city, believed to be Antiva City, east of Tewinter, including the art of the theater assassin Antiban Crow. There is art of Zamone Watch, a skeletal group of occult guardians spending time in the Necropolis, expected to be in Nebara, south of Tewinter.

More art depicts the Road of Fortune, a treasure hunter guild founded in Levine, northeast of Tewinter, and the Deep Road, a dwarven tunnel that traverses all Tedas, including Tewinter and its surroundings. I am. This art, along with the text of the book, makes it fairly clear that Tevinter and the surrounding area will be the focus of Dragon Age 4.

Eurogamer, the text of this book is a bit out of date, Mark Darrah has migrated from BioWare, and Christian Dailey is in command of Dragon Age 4 as of December 2020. The game is still a long time. So far, little has been gained, except for the movie teaser and some concept art. We know that this game will follow up on the biggest story threads in the series, including Solas’s Return, Dreadwolf, and more. But at this point other details remain slim. We don’t even know the official name other than the next Dragon Age technically to wait for the next bit of Dragon Age news from BioWare.

[Source: Eurogamer]







