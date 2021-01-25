Shiny Pokemon GO Johto region event list released: Miltank party!





The next Pokemon GO event will begin on January 26, 2021 in the Johto region. At this event, there will be many different colored Pokemon from the Johto region. Some of these are cute and some are useful. Some are easier to find in a relatively short period of time.

During the Johto region event at Pokemon GO, more sets of Pokemon will be available in the wild than usual. These Johto Pokémon include Chikorita, Hoppip, Yanma, Snubbles, Cyndaquil, Miltank, Grigger, Slugma, Marklow, Airpom, Sankhan, and Totodile. With the exception of Slugma and Hoppip, all of these Pokemon are available as Shiny Pokemon.

For clarity, the only Pokemon specifically mentioned here as appearing more as Shiny Pokemon is Miltank. Others (with the exceptions above) will have normal shiny rates, but generally spawn rates will increase.

Pokemon Eggs during this Pokemon GO event include Larvitar, Smoochum, Wooper, Iggy Buff, Kurefa, and Pichu. All of these Pokemon appear to be potentially shiny. There is nothing specifically available in the event style. Miltank is the shiny most likely to be found at this event.

Chikorita, Cindakill, Totodeal, Maripe, Marill, and Larvitar can be found in the 1-star raid during this event. All of these Pokemon now have a shiny version of the game.

The 3-star raid during this event will include two shiny Pokemon, Miltank and Skull Molly. The other three Pokemon in the 3-star raid during this event are almost certainly dull. They include Togetic, Espeon, and Umbreon.

The five-star raid monsters that will appear during this event are Entei, Raikou, and Suicune. All three have Shiny Pokemon Editions in the game, but all three have regular Shiny rates. So don’t hold your breath!

The Kanto Celebration Series Johto event at Pokemon GO will begin on January 26, 2021 at 10 am local time. The event will continue until 8:00 pm on January 31, 2021.

