Capcom sells Resident Evil Village Court for $ 1,500





Image: Capcom

The greasy old man in video games is also playing sports, so do you want to spend an exorbitant amount on a basic wool coat? Well, Capcom is doing business just for you.

Capcom recently listed a Japanese-only replica of the coat that Chris Redfield wears at Resident Evil Village for 159,731 yen, or just over US $ 1,500. It has no buttons and is available in four sizes: medium, large, extra large, and a slightly larger original model that seems to fit Chris’s in-game proportions. The official description also states that the original model is even more similar to the actual clothing that the developer 3D scanned into the game.

Screenshot: Capcom

If you’re interested, you can also buy the coat as part of Resident Evil Village and two collector edition bundles that include small items such as art books, Redfield’s statue, and postcards.

That aside … is this literally just a wool coat? A wool coat that isn’t functional, seeing that when things get chilly, you can’t even button the damn things. I’m not going to pretend to be very fashion-oriented, but Chris seems to have attacked the local Macy’s and is ready for Resident Evil Village. In fact, just searching for a wool coat on the store’s website will find many options at a much more reasonable price.

G / O media may receive fees

The Leon Kennedys Resident Evil 4 bomber jacket, which Capcom sold back for about $ 1,200 in 2016, was at least a bit unique by comparison and had a zipper.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos