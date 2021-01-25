Creative director of Scavengers Studio accused of sexual and verbal harassment





Scavengers Studio, a Montral-based indie studio with about 40 employees, was a hot topic at the December Game Awards announcement of the season. This story-driven adventure game is about a young woman biking through a surreal landscape, recording her journey and the artifacts she finds to prevent them from being lost in a mysterious and imminent apocalypse. However, despite the calm atmosphere of the season, some employees have a hostile and sexist working environment with creative director Simon Derbo and CEO Amri La Marche, co-founders of Scavengers Studios. I accused him of promoting.

In a report by GamesIndustry.biz, we spoke with nine current and past employees, detailing several specific cases of sexual and verbal harassment dating back to 2018. These allegations also describe a generally hostile work environment in which employees are publicly degraded, especially women. , Yelled and made objective. In one such incident in 2019, Simon Darveau is said to have been drunk at a company party and groped for several female employees. One of the employees groped by Dalbo resigned next Monday, and the other soon left the company. Other accusations include employees who have been openly beaten by Derbo, made inappropriate statements about their appearance, had a grudge, and felt that Derbo had mistreated him for weeks. This includes refusing to speak.

The main source concern spoken by GamesIndustry.biz was the conflict of interest that existed between Darveau and Lamarche. The two co-founded the studio and are said to have had a romantic relationship for years. Since Scavengers Studio hasn’t had the right HR departments and procedures for many years, employees have only relied on Lamarche to file a complaint directly. According to sources, Darveau’s toxic behavior was repeatedly downplayed. “Darbo … has a lot of charisma and he runs away with a lot of things,” said one source. “But [Lamarche]… actually worse. Because she covered much of what he did and what he did. “

“They said,’You can talk to us,’ but after all, everyone knows you can’t really say anything to the founder, or you’re messed up. “That’s another employee told Gamesindustry.biz.

Darveau has also been accused of being a chaotic leader who refuses to listen to advice from other developers. He was the creative director of the studio’s first release, the January 2020 Darwin project. Winter Battle Royale has announced that it will be offline just four months after launch. Two sources claim that this is “one of the reasons Derbo couldn’t follow through.” About the idea ”Derbo is set to start working on a third unreleased game, and the season is in the hands of another team run by creative director Kevin Sullivan. However, sources say Derbo is playing an unspecified role this season, forcing the development team to make many unnecessary changes, such as making the open world bigger, adding quests and objective markers. doing. “I don’t even know what was announced because it’s so different from what we planned right now,” one told GamesIndustry.biz. “I don’t even recognize the game.”

“All games have the same pattern,” another source said. “”[Darveau] Build a vision for the game, sell it to your team, excite your team, and sell it to publishers, but with no design or concrete plans. In the end, the game doesn’t really exist. The people working on the game are trying to do their best, but the whole company is being built. Prototype, receive money from the publisher, and repeat. There is no real goal to release a high quality game. There is no process to do so. “

Later in the report, Scavengers Studios addressed many of these accusations in a statement provided to GamesIndustry.biz. “Scavengers Studio recognizes that there was a situation during its rapid growth and takes the position that harassment of all kinds is unwelcome and unacceptable and takes complaints in this regard very seriously.” Said the company. “Note that Scavengers Studio is taking positive steps to investigate its culture and see which aspects need to be adjusted.”

Of these steps, Scavengers Studios points out that Lamarche has created a more stringent HR procedure, including the appointment of Darchee as CEO and the hiring of a third-party HR consultant in 2019. However, none of the nine employees interviewed feel that these measures are appropriate. Addressed the issue of conflicts of interest resulting from the toxic culture and harassment persisted by Dalbo, or the romantic relationship that existed between him and Lamarche.

Neither Lamarche nor Darveau have publicly commented on this report at this time, but the allegations elaborate on the pesky studio culture behind otherwise very comfortable and exciting indie games. This story is also part of the growing accusation of sexual abuse and harassment in the broad gaming industry. For example, last year Ubisoft was at the center of several scandals in which senior developers and executives were resigned or fired after being accused of sexual abuse and harassment.

You can read the complete report on allegations against Simon Darveau and Amlie Lamarche at GamesIndustry.biz.

