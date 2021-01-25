Google continues to promise bids to end cookies, but not a huge power grab





Photo: Spencer Pratt (Getty Images)

On Monday, Google released some details on the proposed tracking details to replace third-party cookies. It’s a privacy-first technology, and from every angle, it’s just another way for the company to keep its digital ad sales restrained.

Google calls the new work Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC for short), which is not only a creepy alternative to third-party cookies and trackers that have been known and disliked over the years, but also advertisers. Spoil the profits of. Like most of Adtech, complete suggestions are hellishly complex and technical, but in a nutshell, cookies allow advertisers to target people based on their individual web browsing behavior. Although you can, FLoC basically classifies people into specific groups (called herds) based on their estimated interests. All individually generated data is kept within the browser, and advertisers can only track and target herds, including groups of semi-anonymized people.

As an example, I’ve recently become a proud owner of Instant Pot and have visited countless sites over the past few days with how-tos that constantly drop Instant Pot recipes, hacks, and third-party cookies. A Chrome browser that labels me as a potential instant pot fanatic. Today’s digital advertising scheme allows you to use these types of cookies to target ads that are adjacent to your instant pot across the web. These cookies are kept in the browser you are using to browse web Chrome, so in this case the only way the Id can flush that data is to use Chrome-specific settings.

With FLoC, instead, it keeps track of the websites visited by the Chrome browser and, over time, focuses me on the so-called herd with thousands of other Chrome users. In this particular case, my browser could catch up with the myriad of slow-cooking sites I visit every day and assign me to a particular slow-cooking herd. Google advertisers can target cookie-based groups in the same way they pre-targeted them. This is a tactic that effectively hides individuals in the crowd, as Google’s latest blog states.

FloC itself doesn’t remove third-party browser cookies, but Google threatens Chrome users to do so by the end of the year, but the company hopes this new paradigm will replace third-party browsers. I’m out. (Don’t worry, useful types of cookies, such as tokens that remember logins to frequently visited sites, haven’t been sent yet.)

G / O media may receive fees

FLoC is just one of the proposals that make up Google’s privacy sandbox project launched at the end of 2019. Like any suggestion, it’s a decent idea until you start asking a question. As the EFF pointed out in its own breakdown of the privacy sandbox, being part of a herd is the same as being branded with a behavioral credit score: your interests, your purchase history, and many that make you. What you remember, and put it in the hands of one very powerful, almost irresponsible company.

Moreover, as Google’s own technical documentation points out, it is impossible to promise that the machine learning algorithms that create these groups will not inadvertently create swarms based on seriously sensitive information. is. As I wrote earlier, different types of data are considered confidential to different people. This means that even if FLoC tries to mitigate some of these issues, users remain at risk. As documented:

The cohort may reveal sensitive information. As a first mitigation, the browser should remove the sensitive category from the data collection.However, this does not mean that confidential information cannot be leaked. […] It is clear that FLoC can never prevent all misuse.

Aside from that huge problem, it’s also worth remembering that FLoC only works if Google can maintain unlimited access to all of its juicy user data. Due to this wrinkle, advocates and scholars in the field of digital privacy are calling on the company to bullshit over and over again. Google’s privacy ploy points out that it’s actually a sneaky attempt to kill part of the digital advertising market while controlling everything built on that ashes. Earlier this year, the UK Competitive Markets Authority launched a formal investigation to investigate some of these claims on its own.

However, this ongoing investigation in the UK (or one of many other cases currently being built against US companies) has not stopped Google from experimenting with FLoC. In a new blog, Google’s product manager Chetna Bindra argued that companies estimate that their herd’s target audience tends to offer virtually the same value to advertisers. Based on Google’s internal testing, Bindra generated 95% of the same conversions where herd-based ad targeting accounted for ad clicks and site purchases, among other actions taken by cookie-based targeting. I insisted that I did.

In other words, as Bindra told CNBC, using FLoC for advertising is literally almost as effective as third-party cookies. The only difference is that Google will move from controlling the huge chunks of the ad targeting ecosystem to controlling virtually everything.

