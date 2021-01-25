The Cyberpunk 2077 update somehow exacerbated the bad situation





The newly released Cyberpunk 2077 update should have fixed some notable flaws, but instead introduced new bugs, including those that break the game.

According to a Eurogamer report, the “Down on the Street” quest in Japantown with a problematic title is blocking players from advancing the story.

Gamers need to get a call from a character named Takemura to move on, but in patch 1.1 the character doesn’t speak. Just look ahead. This is a fairly serious issue that effectively breaks the game’s campaign mode. You can see the error in the Imgur upload from the Reddit user below.

CD Projekt Red posted a workaround for the Takemura holdall issue, but users still need to save their previous games. According to CDPR, a hotfix for this issue will be coming soon, but in the meantime, the workaround is described as follows:

We are currently investigating an issue where the quest “Down on the Street” may not start a conversation with Takemura.

For possible workarounds, follow these steps (requires saving of previous game).

Load the game saves before Takemura and V leave Wakako’s office. Immediately end the conversation with Takemura outside the office. Immediately after the conversation ends, if the quest is updated, skip 23 hours.

We are working on an issue where the @Cyberpunk Game quest “Down on the Street” may not start a conversation with Takemura and will release a hotfix to address it as soon as possible. In the meantime, the potential workarounds are: https: //t.co/ujjxb8snGu

— CD PROJEKT RED CS (@CDPRED_Support) January 25, 2021

The Cyberpunk 20771.1 update is the first of two to be released in early 2021. The first update, released on Friday, will lay the groundwork for an even bigger boost in the coming months. The studio has been hit hard in recent months over obvious flaws in the game, especially on the PS4 and Xbox One legacy consoles. Faced with strict orders to repair damage within the next few months, today’s news is unlikely to help rebuild integrity.

Chris Smith is a freelance technical journalist in numerous UK technical publications, including TrustedReviews. He is based in South Florida, USA. …

