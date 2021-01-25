Apple’s new Time to Walk feature allows Shawn Mendes and Dolly Parton to take a walk together





“Especially in the last few weeks, I started my day by going for a walk, purifying my mind, and leaving the phone,” he says. “Sometimes I get a little woo and touch the plants.”

According to Mendes, walking about 25 minutes a day is more present around his loved ones, as it serves not only as a practice of meditation, but also as a way to “remove noise from the ears.” Recalling the pressure of being in the studio, a photo appears on my Apple Watch in Mendes, who has a guitar.

Mendes continues to walk with me as part of Apple’s (AAPL) new Time to Walk audio program for the Apple Watch. An unscripted series featuring personal stories of celebrities such as NBA player Draymond Green, actress Uzoaduba, Country Star, and moderna vaccine hero Dolly Parton walking around the neighborhood.

New episodes of Time to Walk, launched on Monday, will appear in the Workout app every Monday through the end of April. (The timing of potential future episodes after “this season” has not been announced.) For Apple Watch users in wheelchairs, Time to Walk is now Time to Push, tracking “roll” goals instead of steps. To do.

This is the latest move from Apple, adding exclusive content to attract new users to fitness products and compete with companies such as Peloton.

Last month, Apple launched Fitness +. This is a $ 9.99 / month Apple Watch subscription service with training videos such as yoga, dance, and strength training accessible from your iPad, iPhone, or Apple TV. User data such as calories burned and heart rate are displayed on the screen in real time. For years, Apple has turned the watch into a health and wellness hub, enabling users to monitor their daily vitals as well as record data from studies related to diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia. ..

For me, walking has always been my preferred way of traveling. It has little impact and is free. Walking with familiar voices at the same time feels like a podcast personalized spin (although Apple doesn’t use p-word). I can hear Mendes taking a deep breath like I do.

In Parton’s session, you’ll hear bird background noise while talking about a farm in Tennessee. “During this time, I know that Covid and everyone else can’t go out and walk as usual, and I’m sure a lot of people feel trapped. “Parton says. “But I know the importance of being able to walk, so I can’t go out and walk around everywhere I want to go at this time of the day …. I can still drop you off. Please walk along the path of memories. I hope you can feel a little more freedom while walking together. “

She tells me that she is walking and writing a lot of sentences and telling me the inside story of her famous “From Five to Nine” song. It sounds like a rhythm typewriter in the background, as she listens eagerly to hit her acrylic fingernail. I didn’t know this until today.

Recalling how NBA player Draymond Green celebrated the Golden State Warriors’ victory in the championship, it’s Drake’s “Big Ring” that brings him back to the locker room. It’s one of three songs he introduces and plays in his episode, and also includes a beautiful story about the walk he walked after failing in class and discussing with his mother. He talks about the sound of waves in the distant Malibu and cars on the nearby highway.

Time to Walk is not an alternative to walking with good friends, but intimate storytelling is a welcome change to walking alone.

