Immortal Fenyx Rising DLC ​​adds new gods, equipment, and abilities





New Gods, the first DLC for Immortals Phoenix Rising, will arrive on January 28th to showcase the exploreable Olympus Palace, new gear and more.

After some hints about the arrival of Immortals Fenyx Rising’s first DLC, A New God, Ubisoft finally revealed that the content will be removed on January 28th, introducing new characters, gear and more. .. Like other Ubisoft titles, the news about the post-launch release of Immortals Fenyx Rising aired in the weeks leading up to the December 2020 launch of the open world game.

After the arrival of the new god, the second DLC, the Myth of the Eastern Kingdom, will be available for another playable character. In the second batch of content, players need to move away from ancient Greece and focus on new areas centered around Chinese mythology. Meanwhile, the third and final DLC release, The Lost Gods, returns to the Greek world, which also debuts another new hero for players to play that role.

In a recent news post on Ubisoft’s official website, publishers confirmed that A New Godhits will hit all platforms later this week on Thursday, January 28th. While undertaking these various tasks, players can explore the entire new gameplay mechanics, not just the Olympus Palace. Players are also looking forward to unlocking four additional ability upgrades and new armor sets. Apparently, the latter boasts “great perks”, including those that allow Phoenix to pull off more jumps.

Despite prominent as one of the biggest surprises of last year, Immortals Fenyx Rising did not have a significant impact on the market. Hopefully, the imminent release of new content will receive another lease-on-life where the title gives a second chance to steal the spotlight.

Players who have already invested in the experience should take advantage of Netflix’s Blood of Zeus and Immortals’ limited-time crossover event. The event was unveiled last week and debuted a new quest ending January 28th. However, the available character and weapon packs will continue to be available after the event is over. Yet another bit of recently released content that players may want to dive into is a free mission called a “quest.” Developer Ubisoft Quebec added it to the giveaway during the rollout of Update 1.1.0. This is a patch that prepares Immortals for incoming DLC.

Immortals Fenyx Rising has been released on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S platforms.

Source: Ubisoft

