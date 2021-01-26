GTA Online Cheat Shop Shut Down “After Discussion with Take Two”





The popular Grand Theft Auto Online mod site Luna Cheats has been closed without prejudice after a “discussion” with Take-Two Interactive.

ProminentGrand Theft Auto Online hacks outlet Luna Cheats has closed following negotiations with publisher Take-Two. As one of the most popular online games in play today, it’s not surprising to expect a certain amount of cheats and hacks to occur in GTA Online. It’s no wonder Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive do what they can to keep the gaming world safe. Despite best efforts, players are constantly complaining about malicious actors crashing servers with huge waves of spawned planes or trapping players in cages while doing dirty business. I have. These types of shenanigans can certainly be frustrating for players who want to relax in their favorite games.

This kind of problem has been in the game since its launch, but it definitely got worse when Grand Theft Auto V was distributed for free on the Epic Games Store. Counter-Strike: In other games like GO, similar problems occur when financial barriers to access are removed, and GTA Online’s always high player count makes GO a much more desirable target. I will. In the case of LunaCheats, they were in the business of selling exploits and cheats to voluntary customers and could have been subject to a direct shutdown.

Modifiers and hackers looking to get Luna Cheats products today came across a simple message from the site creator instead. The statement alleged that the creator of the site had discussed with Take-Two Interactive, which was enough to shut down the entire site. In addition, the company will donate the proceeds from the mod menu to a charity selected by Take-Two. Except for that message and an apology from the mod creator, the site and the mods it once held have been wiped out of the internet.

Other than Take-Two and Rockstar wanting an exploit that removes all mods from the internet and harms the GTA online community, the most likely reason LunaCheats has been erased in this way is the website. It was selling the mods instead of uploading them for free. Those who benefit from cheats, hacks, and emulations are often the fastest to attract the wrath of game publishers. Because their legal status is much more difficult than simply changing the game for their own entertainment. It’s no wonder that Luna Cheats didn’t take long in this world, as even anyone who modifies the outside of a game console can get into trouble like this.

Mods are great for single-player releases, but there’s little reason to help them use them in online games like Grand Theft Auto Online. Online multiplayer games are often built around fair competition, but also around an economy that is undisturbed by hackers becoming instant millionaires. It’s probably impossible to shut down everything in popular online games, but publishers remain vigilant to satisfy the player base and maintain the integrity of the digital world.

