Decision to launch a new product





When making difficult decisions, I hope that those who walk the road will give me advice in advance and that I will be able to teach myself much younger in the future. Any of the above is not possible today. But hopefully, the following frameworks can serve as the insights needed as they go through the decision-making process when it comes to building new products.

I’ve just gone through that process myself, so it’s refreshing in my head as I write this. Product Manager for Sling, a software as a service (SaaS) solution for deskless small business (SMB) spaces. A few months ago, we started assessing whether it makes sense to add another product (Inch, a task management tool) to our current product (consisting only of growing Slings).

Therefore, it was necessary to decide whether to extend the existing product with the features of the new concept, create a new product from scratch, or completely dispose of the idea.

Build, extend, or discard?

Here are the steps I took to answer the question:

I will explain the concept concretely. Clarify the concept. Understand if there is a strong need for the concept. Understand the potential size of the market. Evaluate if you have the right team to bring the concept to market.

The process may look very linear, but it is not continuous and the information may reach you in a different order. It can happen one at a time, or even all at once in a chaotic manner.

For example, in our case, the Inch concept arose from the need for some existing Sling users to be interested in a work management process that is different from what Sling offers. Only later was it possible to clarify the concept itself and the use cases it addresses.

Be specific about the concept

Sometimes it’s just an excerpt of an idea, or it’s a well-thought-out concept that details all the features. Anyway, you spend time thinking about what the product does and what it needs to solve, and it’s available to define how your product differs. You have to study the solution. All this will be useful when you start communicating internally and externally about future products.

It was the deadline for the innovation grants we decided to apply for that helped us focus and make rapid progress at this stage. We had all the structures and questions to guide Inch’s concept development and didn’t get a grant, but deadline pressure put this first task ahead of other tasks and further defined the concept. I did. We would have left ourselves.

Ideally, don’t develop the concept alone on the whiteboard. Talking to people and understanding their struggles in the areas of creating solutions can lead to specific insights and micro-pivots, which can ultimately lead to faster success of the concept. That is, you may actually reach a minimal viable product (MVP) or later.

The advantage gained at this stage was that we already had a user base available through Sling. We prepared our customer support team to be aware of the use cases associated with the new product and asked questions whenever they matched. Then a series of conversations became telephone calls, sometimes voices of recorded and shared videos. Understand how these future customers organize the work of today’s employees, what causes friction and frustration, and what is absolutely necessary to keep the process running smoothly. I was able to do. Through these conversations, we also discovered holes in information about product areas and decisions that we had not yet considered.

If you like the idea yourself, don’t think it’s perfect for your future customers. Talk to them and get them to shape the product overview for you and with you. Get a deeper understanding of your customers. Only then will we be able to provide a meaningful solution rather than a bare feature.

Clarify who it is for

Ideally your product will serve everyone, but you must first be very specific about who your needs are addressed. Identifying who to build for is also a big decision on what to build, at least initially. Therefore, this step is closely related to the previous step.

Again, don’t lock this step in the process into a conference room and put it on the whiteboard. Go out (or answer the phone) and talk to potential users. This will help you narrow down the market and elaborate on your use cases. This may not be an external emphasis, for example a potential investor, but it definitely helps to list and trim the features needed to prepare and speed up the MVP. I will.

For example, to narrow down the inch market, we’ve analyzed and understood the most heard businesses and settled in some industries that are already expected to have many future users.

Understand if there is a strong need for the concept

Once you know which segment of the market you should focus on, you need to understand if that segment really and really needs your product. Do these future customers have the pain that your product will solve, even if they are rough MVPs, have some bugs, and lack some features? If the answer is yes, select it.

Immediately after its launch, you may have imagined a product that fits the product market. If the answer isn’t clear, tweak the concept until you get significant value that brings the product closer to essential. This will make all future work much easier.

To assess interest in the new product, we created an interactive prototype, shared it with the users mentioned above, and monitored their reaction. Did they get interested? Did they ask a question? Did they request additional functionality? Did they share how your solution removes friction in the current process? All of this gives you an early idea of ​​if someone is actually waiting for the product to be released.

Understand the potential size of the market

In addition to identifying the niche of the first version of the product, you need to estimate the size of the market. Remember that you are building a business, not just a product. Will your solution help someone other than that first segment, or that one industry you’ve decided on? How is your area? Your country? Does the market look big enough to justify embarking on this product development journey? You know it may last 10 years, and it costs a lot.

In our case, we already knew the size of the market, and deskless SMB space has become quite familiar over the years working at Sling. We took risks and believed that advances in technology and wireless connectivity technology would improve our ability to serve employees outside the office. And because tech-savvy millennials already make up the bulk of the workforce, we expected deskless companies running analog processes to start digitizing in the near future.

Evaluate if you have the right team to bring the concept to market

Once you have defined your product, make sure you have a good market and clear needs. There is one question left to answer. Are you suitable for that effort? Can you form a winning team? Or, if you already have it, do you have the skills, bandwidth, and money to take it to the next level? The start is great, but only important if you can reach meaningful milestones.

With all of the above in mind, we conducted a series of technical assessments, time and resource assessments, and cost analysis exercises to reach the final decision to give Inch a stand-alone product opportunity. So for us, the journey is about to begin. Now it’s your turn! Follow our process or create your own. Don’t slowly exhaust the idea. Not this time.

