Sci-Fi Exploration Sandbox Dyson Sphere Program Leverages the Power of Steam Early Access

Independent video game developer Youthcat Studio and publisher GameraGame recently announced the Steam Early Access phase of the interstellar industry management strategy sim Dyson Sphere Program. Early access to the game left Atmo on January 21st and is currently scheduled to last for about a year.

The Dyson Sphere Program’s Steam page is currently priced at $ 17.99, including a 10% launch promotion discount ending January 27, this year. At the end of the promotional discount, the price will return to the standard $ 19.99. The Dyson Sphere Program Soundtrack DLC is listed on this page for $ 4.99.

The Dyson Sphere Program (DSP) is the result of the successful Kickstarter campaign run by Youthcat Studio last November and December. A total of 319 backers helped the campaign reach its goal of 1,060,000 (about $ 10,213.91) and end at 1,434,062 (about $ 13,818.29).

According to the press release, DSP is a sci-fi sandbox with space exploration and factory automation elements. The definition seems to be a big undercut and undersell of what the game really is. Kickstarter’s notes have a better description and are called sci-fi simulation games with elements of space, adventure, exploration and factory automation, allowing you to build your own galactic industrial empire from scratch. And, as the name of the game suggests, the main purpose here is to build the Dyson sphere, a real theoretical megastructure device that can capture and utilize all the energy produced by the stars.

Credits: Youthcat Studio / Gamera Game

In the game, take on the role of a galactic engineer hired by the Space Alliance COSMO. You can use a mechanical suit called Icarus that can fly in and out of the planet. Next, we set out to find and collect the astronomical amount of resources needed to build the Dyson sphere. It is also theorized that a single planet cannot provide all the resources it needs, so explore the vast procedurally generated universe and build resource collection and manufacturing facilities on many planets. Collect all the supplies needed for the final task.

The DSP Early Access build includes a fully playable campaign, and developers say they can enjoy standard modes, sandbox missions, and exploration with almost no limits. This includes about 100 hours of gameplay. Early Access will add more content with a focus on identifying and eliminating bugs and improving gameplay.

