Xbox Live Gold planned to remove paywalls that are always free to play this year





On Friday morning, Microsoft announced that it would raise the price of its Xbox Live Gold subscription service. By Friday evening, it overturned that decision and then some. The company explained that it was confused by an update of a news article about price changes. And, according to sources familiar with the issue, Xbox leadership quickly came to that conclusion not only from loud protests from gamers, but also from feedback within other Xbox teams.

From now on, new and existing Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to join the service at their current price. That’s $ 10 a month, $ 25 for 3 months, $ 40 for 6 months, and $ 60 for a year. This is in contrast to the currently abandoned plan to raise prices to $ 11 per month, $ 30 for three months and $ 60 for six months. In addition, your Xbox Live Gold membership will soon be obsolete to access the online features of free games.

After reading the blog update, I’m trying to make this change as soon as possible within the next few months.

This is an exciting change for anyone who wants to play Fortnite or Call of Duty: Warzone with their friends. However, the removal of the free game paywall was already included in Microsoft’s roadmap later this year. The company is simply accelerating those plans.

The· [free-to-play] The announcement has been made for several months and was withdrawn today to offset the backlash from the initial price increase announcement, Nico Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad tweeted on Saturday, January 23. ..

I can support that claim.

But what else happened here? Specifically, what did you bring to Microsoft to convince decision makers to revoke this decision immediately? It was a combination of factors that you are likely to already know if you are one of the many people complaining about price increases on social media.

Xbox is afraid to lose the story of value

It was clear that many key players on the Xbox team were spending extra time dealing with the fallout from pricing on Friday night. Xbox executives and communications experts tweeted a reference to their long work day after the update hit a blog post around 9 pm Pacific time. The crew sought a way out as a team, but everyone felt they had to do something.

The reason this was such a dire situation for Microsoft was that public awareness of price increases threatened the future foundation of the Xbox. The company didn’t launch the Xbox Series X / S with Halo, so it’s all focused on the game path. And the Game Pass works for so many reasons, according to those I’ve talked about before.

Microsoft needs to maintain that momentum while the development team slowly builds the game to grow the service. A dent in values ​​can upset the entire business model.

And the protest against the increase in Xbox Live Gold was more than a dent.

Microsoft was particularly concerned about some of the answers. For one, I didn’t like people pointing out that internal decision makers would cost $ 120 a year to play Fortnite on the Xbox, even though it’s free on PC, mobile, and all other consoles.

Fortnite for Microsoft Windows: Play for Free Fortnite for Nintendo Switch: Fortnite for PlayStation for Free: Play for Free Xbox Fortnite: $ 120 / year

Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) January 22, 2021

This also undermines the values ​​of the Xbox Series S. We want Microsoft to see this as a cheap way for people to enter next-generation games.

But the bigger concern was that pricing for Xbox Live Gold could undermine the recognition of the Xbox Game Pass. Halo: If Infinite and other large games aren’t on the market, the Game Pass is an important product. But if consumers assume that Microsoft is just trying to attract players to the service and can double the price in a few months, all that positive sentiment can disappear in a blink of an eye. ..

Xbox’s leadership immediately sensed the pitfalls and there was no doubt that it would reverse the gold price hike.

Sign up for upcoming GamesBeat events: Game Growth and Metaverse Promotion

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos