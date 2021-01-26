Google vs Australia: 5 Questions and Answers | Business | Economic and Financial News from a German Perspective | DW





What’s happening in Australia?

Australia has proposed a bill requiring Google and Facebook to pay license fees to Australian media companies to share journalism content. Violations can result in millions of fines. In response, Google threatened to prevent Australian users from accessing search engines if the bill was enacted.

Melsilva, managing director of Google Australia and New Zealand, told the Australian Senate that if the bill is adopted in its current form, it has no choice but to block access to Google’s search engines in Australia. Said. She said this was the last thing Google wanted.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared his country unintimate, saying “we are not responding to the threat.” “Australia has set our rules for what we can do in Australia, which is done in our parliament,” he added.

Why did the conflict escalate?

Google said it was ready to negotiate with publishers to pay license fees for content. But tech giants claim that Australia’s proposed law is overkill. Google is obliged to pay not only when providing an extensive preview of media content, but also when sharing links to the content. This would undermine search engine tactics, Silva said.

The bill also establishes an arbitration model in which Australian judges determine how much Google should pay if a company does not reach an agreement with a publisher. This mechanism divides opinions, and Google argues that it poses immeasurable financial risk to the company.

Morrison: “We don’t respond to threats.”

What is at stake?

“Search engines make a lot of money from media content, but publishers make very little,” said Christian Solmecke, a lawyer specializing in media and Internet law based in Cologne. However, Google claims that publishers will benefit from the platform because users will be directed to media content when indexed in the Google News feed or elsewhere.

However, publishers want a larger share of the pie by receiving a license fee. “Therefore, billions of dollars are at stake for Google,” Solmekke said. He suspects a tech giant chasing the threat and disabling Australian search engines. “After all, that search engine is a fundamental part of the digital world.”

But the Australian column highlights a global dilemma. Recently, Google has temporarily blocked certain Australian media content for some users in the country. The company announced that the move was just a test run, but it was widely interpreted as a sign of power. If you oppose Google, you risk disappearing from your search results in the face of dire economic consequences. As a result, Solmecke said, “Google’s denial of the right to use content will continue to be a purely theoretical option.”

Is the EU planning a similar law?

In the spring of 2019, the EU adopted a supplementary copyright directive. All Member States are required to translate the Directive into national law and adopt national auxiliary copyright law. Similar to the proposed Australian media bill, the EU Directive aims to ensure that publishers earn some of the revenue from Internet platforms such as Google when sharing journalism content. And. Technology companies like Google, for example, make money by placing ads next to search results.

However, the directive does not impose too many demands on companies such as Google and Facebook. “Europe and Germany’s ancillary copyright law remains narrower than the Australian bill,” said Stephen Darks, a lawyer specializing in copyright and media law in Hamburg. Unlike the Australian bill, EU directives allow technology platforms to display short media snippets for free. Also, no automatic arbitration model has been established.

Is the European conflict imminent?

EU sub-copyright law is more restrictive than planned Australian law, but experts do not rule out EU member states clashing with Google. “This shows how Google responds to the enforcement of EU sub-copyright laws,” Dirks said. He recalls that Germany had already introduced ancillary copyright law in 2013. As a result, Google threatened to remove all media content from search results if the law came into force. “When copyright reforms are implemented, it will certainly be offshore,” he predicted.

Solmecke also said the EU should pay attention to the conflict between Australia and Google. “The reaction of the big tech companies can be seen as a guide to future action in Europe,” he said.

France has already translated the 2019 EU Subsidy Copyright Directive into national law. Google then signed a contract with a French publisher over licensing fees.

Most EU member states have not yet passed their own ancillary copyright laws. Therefore, it cannot be ruled out that the Google threat affects the domestic legislative process, Darks said.

This article has been translated from German.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos