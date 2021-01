Technology innovation investors should not miss

ARK Invest has identified five innovation platforms that are evolving today and creating new innovations. Companies that lead and benefit from these technologies have the potential to offer long-term growth and capital valuation opportunities.

In future webcasts, Big Ideas 2021: Investors Shouldn’t Miss Technical Breakthroughs, Catherine Wood, Founders, CEOs, CIOs, ARK Invest, Investors Shouldn’t Miss Technical Breaks in 2021 A diverse portfolio of financial advisors discussing thru.

ARK Invests’ flagship product, the ARK Innovation Fund (NYSE Arca: ARKK), aims to invest in underlying companies from the healthcare, technology, and industrial sectors, with a focus on investing in disruptive innovation. Such companies may include companies that benefit from big data, cloud computing, cryptocurrencies, the sharing economy, genomic sequencing, molecular medicine, agricultural biology, 3D printing, energy storage, and self-driving cars. ..

Actively managed funds include companies that combine healthcare and technology to take advantage of the revolution in genome sequencing. These companies are trying to better understand how biological information is collected, processed, and applied by reducing guesswork, improving accuracy, and improving quality of life.

Technology components focus on next-generation Internet names. These tech companies will benefit from migrating their technology infrastructure foundations to the cloud: mobile, infrastructure and services, internet-based products and services, new payment methods, big data, the Internet of Things, and social distribution. And realize the media.

Finally, industrial exposure targets so-called new industrial revolutions or advances in self-driving cars, robotics, 3D printing, and energy storage technologies that bring about increased productivity, reduced costs, and transformed manufacturing environments. ..

Investors take advantage of the ARK Industrial Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKQ), ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEArca: ARKW), and ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector Fund (NYSEArca: ARKG) to take advantage of three innovative segments. Can also be targeted individually. The ARK Industrial Innovation ETF leverages self-driving cars, robotics, 3D printing, and energy storage technologies to capture the converging industry and technology sectors. ARK Web x.0 ETFs target next-generation Internet innovations such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology. Finally, the ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF tracks the fusion of technology and healthcare.

ARK Invest also offers the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), helping ETF investors leverage the fast-growing fintech industry to capture innovative financial solutions in the digital age. ARKF believes ARK will ultimately revolutionize financial services by shifting financial services and economic transactions to a technology infrastructure platform, reducing costs while achieving simplicity and accessibility. Investing in stocks of

Financial advisors who want to learn more about innovative investment opportunities can register here on the webcast on Tuesday, January 26th.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos