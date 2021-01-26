Xbox horror game The Medium reveals first 18 minutes of gameplay





The Bloober Team has unleashed the first 18 minutes of gameplay for their next psychological horror title, The Medium, which will hit PC and Xbox this week.

The developer, Bloomer Team, has released the first 18 minutes of gameplay for their next psychological horror title, The Medium. It will hit PC and Xbox later this week. The Bloober Team’s horror adventure seems to be significantly different from other projects such as the Observer.

Instead of a first-person experience like the studio’s previous efforts, The Medium is a third-person game. Players are supposed to take on the role of Marianne, a well-known media with access to both the real and spiritual worlds. So everything has two sides from her point of view, which also translates into The Medium’s dual reality gameplay mechanics. For the Xbox console, it also boasts a dual soundtrack composed by Bloombar Team’s own Arcadius Reikowski and Silent Hill’s Akira Yamaoka.

Related: Medium, Yakuza 3-5, etc. Appear on Xbox Game Pass January 2021

The Bloober Team has worked with IGN to unleash the first 18 minutes of The Medium gameplay. The opening section details Marianne, her backstory, and gameplay in general. Interestingly, the game’s third-person perspective works just like the perspective of Quantic Dream titles like Heavy Rain. The close-up angle is used whenever Marianne interacts with the object, as opposed to the camera pinned behind the character, but the display has a much wider perspective. The latest view of gameplay also emphasizes how Marianne in the real world reacts to situations that simultaneously affect the spirit world.

This is not the first chunk of gameplay shown by the Bloomer Team. Earlier this month, the studio performed about 15 minutes of The Mediumin action, peeking into both the real world and the spirit world. That particular walkthrough most prominently showed how the puzzle works within the project’s dual-world design style.

The Bloober Team first announced The Medium in 2012, almost 10 years ago. Initially planned for release on the PlayStation 3, Wii U, and Xbox 360, the game’s ambitious technical needs weren’t fully met at the time. Thus, the psychological horror experience was revived last year exclusively for the Xbox Series X | S console. Based on what the studio has shown, so far, technological advances seem to be doing a tremendous job for the medium. Over the years from the first announcement to the next release, the Bloomer team was also able to develop a link between The Medium and the 2017 observer. Players can quickly see how the connection is made.

Next: Horror game The Medium unveils PC specs and new trailer

Medium will be available on PC and Xbox Series X | S on January 28th.

Source: IGN

Immortal Fenyx Rising DLC ​​adds new gods, equipment, and abilities

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos