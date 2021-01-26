Blackview launches its first 5G rugged outdoor smartphone this year





When 5G first appeared in 2019, the new global wireless standard first appeared on flagship mobile phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S105G. But now, even the rugged Blackview, Ulefone, and Oukitel smartphones ship with 5G connectivity.

So far, all three major rugged smartphone vendors have released 5G-powered devices in the form of the Ulefone Armor 10, Oukitel WP10, and Blackview BL6000 Pro.

However, while the recently reviewed BL6000 Pro may be Blackview’s first 5G smartphone, it lacks some features that make the device a rugged outdoor smartphone, such as a flap that covers the USB-C port.

For this reason, Blackview has announced that it will soon release its flagship rugged smartphone, the BL8000.

BlackView BL8000

Blackview’s next rugged smartphone will use the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, and the BL8000 will ship this year.

MediaTek’s 6nm 5G chipset allows users to connect to 5G networks and includes WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and dual-band GNSS (L1 + L5) for improved connectivity. The chipset also supports fast charging up to 65W, and the BL8000 can be charged in just minutes.

From a performance standpoint, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC has a single Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3GHz, three Cortex A78 cores at 2.6GHz, and four A-55 cores at 2GHz to handle low power tasks. To do. The BL8000 display supports display refresh rates up to 168hz, Hyper Engine 3.0 improves the game, and the device’s 12GB of RAM further improves multitasking.

You’ll hear more about Blackview’s new flagship smartphone when the device is ready for launch later this year.

