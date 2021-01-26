



Trabon has partnered with Google to publish consistent and accurate restaurant menus online

Kansas City, Missouri (RestaurantNews.com) Trabon, a leading technology solutions and services company in the restaurant industry that serves more than 80 restaurant brands across the country, is working with Google to ensure that restaurant brands have accurate menus for guests. We are proud to help you find it online. With this collaboration, the Trabons MenuNet platform will be able to instantly publish location-specific restaurant menus to online business profiles and websites that today’s guests frequently visit.

MenuNet, Trabons API compatible menu management and publishing system is unique brand with accurate, correctly formatted menu display of all types including QR code / NFC contactless menu, digital menu board, print and online menu. I guarantee that.

Trabon, a featured partner of Google My Business, can share MenuNets menu data in a structured and programmatic way. Available GMB fields include menu sections, menu item names and descriptions, servings, prices, nutrition and allergen information, vegan, kosher, gluten-free, and more.

Today’s restaurant guests are three times more likely to search for brand information without navigating the company’s website, and a survey found that 90% of guests before choosing a place to eat, take home, or drive through. I’m looking up restaurants online. Trabon CEO Shawn Nicholas says restaurants are being searched more than any other industry. We want our brands to remain a reliable source of all menu data, and that data must be accurate and consistent. The Google My Business partnership between MenuNet and Trabons allows you to manage everything on one platform.

About Trabon

Based in Kansas City, Trabon is a leading technology solutions and services company in the restaurant industry, serving more than 80 domestic restaurant brands, from fast casual to fine dining. Since 1975, Trabon has tailored technology to enable brands to manage and publish complex menus, nutrition and marketing content through unique and ever-evolving technologies and innovations. In 2018, Trabon launched guests facing My Meal, My Way Nutrition Calculator, and Allergen Filters to help restaurants easily and seamlessly comply with FDA regulations. MenuNet, the Trabons menu management and publishing platform enables location-specific menus and publishing across brand channels and the digital ecosystem. Manage all food, beverage, price, allergen and nutrition details from a single source. For more information, please visit www.trabongroup.com.

Contact: Nancy Hampton Trabon [email protected]

