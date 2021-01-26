National TV Academy Announces Tech Emmy Winners





Nearly 80 broadcasters, universities, companies and standards bodies will be recognized as winners of the 72nd Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards at a ceremony in partnership with NAB at the 2021 NAB Show on October 10, New York. .. In Las Vegas, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced.

The Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards were the first Emmy Awards to be published in 1949 and laid the foundation for all other Emmy Awards to come, “said Adam Sharp, CEO and President of NATAS. We are very pleased to re-partner with NAB, which sees a crossroads of innovation, technology and excitement in the future of television, to honor these leading companies. “

According to NATAS, this award represents a significant improvement in existing methods, or is a living individual for development and / or standardization involving engineering technology of an innovative nature that has a significant impact on television. , Companies, science and technology organizations.

The winners are:

A system for measuring video performance and demographics across multiple platforms

Pioneering development and deployment of server-side advertising operations and / or playouts for adaptive bitrate video distribution

mDialog, Anvato (Google) NBCUThis Technology (Comcast) Seawell (Commscope) Time Warner Cable (Charter)

Development of open perceptual metrics for video encoding optimization

BeamrNetflix University of Southern California at Austin Nantes University at Austin SSIMWAVEDisney Google Brightcove ATEME

Development of event signaling and management API standards

CableLabs Comcast TimeWarner Cable (Charter) SCTE

Pioneering deployment of event signaling and management APIs

TimeWarner Cable (Charter) Arris (CommScope) Cisco Envivio (MediaKind) Harmonic RGB This Technology (Comcast)

Pioneering development of LED lighting for TV production

Litepanels LTD (Vitec Production Solutions)

Cross MVPD dynamic ad insertion for cable network video-on-demand content

AI / optimization for real-time video compression

HarmonicMediaKind ATEME Amazon Web Services

Invention and pioneering development of intra-pixel charge transfer CMOS image sensor

Eric Fossum ON Semiconductor Eastman Kodak

Standardization of SMPTE ST 2110

SMPTE Video Service Forum (VSF)

Common encryption

European Broadcasting Union DVB

Content distribution network

Standardization and commercialization of television broadcasting, hybrid electrical and fiber optic camera cables and connectors

SMPTE Association of Radio Industries and Businesses (ARIB) European Broadcasting Union LEMO Belden NEMAL

OLED reference monitor for creative, technical, quality control and client display

LG Electronics Sony Electronics

Dynamic metadata for optimal HDR and WCG color volume mapping

Advanced Authoring Format

AAF Association (AMWA) Avid Technology BBC Research & Development European Broadcasting Union

Extensive development of secure cloud-based VFX project management and collaboration

Nelvana (Chorus Entertainment) Shotgun Software (Autodesk)

Development and pioneering deployment of synchronous local DMA advertisement capabilities for DBS / MVPD

Ampersand Comcast Charter Cox AT & T Dish Invidi

Standardization of ISO-based media file format

ISO / IEC JTC1 / SC29 / WG3 file format subgroup

On-air touch screen for data visualization

Development of compression technology optimized for large-scale processing

Amazon ATEME Bitmovin Brightcove Disney Encoding.com Facebook Google-YouTube Netflix

The Newsroom Computer System (NRCS) used to plan and automate the production of linear live-to-air or live-to-recording news programs.

For more information, please visit the NATAS website.

