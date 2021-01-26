Google has filed a proceeding to abandon Telegram like a parlor





Mark Ginsberg sued Alphabet Inc.’s unit on Monday and asked a California court to remove the Telegram Messenger app from the Google Play store to encourage violence, extremism, and anti-Semitism.

Telegram has been used to threaten, encourage and coordinate racist violence, especially in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and Joe Biden’s inauguration, was Bill Clinton’s ambassador to Morocco. Ginsburg insists. He pointed out that Google has suspended Parler from its app store after many right-wing users have expressed support for siege and further violence after the riots at the US Capitol on January 6.

The Ginsburg case states that Google has not taken any action against Telegram that is comparable to the action taken against the parlor to force Telegram to improve its content moderation policy. He filed a similar complaint on January 17 against Apple, which withdrew the parlor from the app store after the riots.

Google didn’t immediately respond to the comment request sent by email. Telegram didn’t immediately respond to emails asking for comment. Telegrams founder Pavel Durov said last week that a riot in the Capitol caused corporate moderators to delete hundreds of posts and the call for violence was unacceptable.

Speaking refugees

Amazon.com Inc. quoted Parler’s own concerns about violent content when unplugging platform web hosting services. Actions taken against the parlor, and bans from Twitter and Facebook, such as former President Donald Trump, have spurred broad debate about the management and responsibility of the tech industry for speech.

Telegram channels are for parlor refugees only. According to the proceedings, some telegram users have urged believers to withdraw plans for a second protest in Washington in support of Trump in support of a national surprise attack.

The proceedings also accuse Telegram of acting as a platform for the sale of illegal and regulated drugs, including LSD and cocaine. Ginsburg, a Jew and raised in Israel, said in a lawsuit that he was the target of two assassination attempts because of his religious beliefs. His coalition for a safer web, also listed as a plaintiff in the proceedings, says it is urging social media platforms to endure anti-Semitic tolerance and the potential of militant groups. ..

Joel Rosenblatt

