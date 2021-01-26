Technology should be an equalizer, not a source of division





The COVID-19 pandemic has “increasedly revealed” technology inequality in the United States, putting many at a disadvantage, said Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Dell said, “The pandemic is increasingly revealing inequality in technology infrastructure, making it difficult for people in rural and low-income areas to work and learn effectively at home. And it puts the underprivileged at even greater disadvantages. ” “Technology should be an equalizer and not another source of division.”

Ranked 18th on Forbes’ list of wealthiest Americans in 2020 with a net worth of over $ 35 billion, Dell said it is trying to break the “digital divide” through technological innovation and investment in emerging markets. “Specifically, by investing in eliminating the digital divide using 5G wireless deployments, we will transform the way we teach and learn, medical, education, work and skills training, public participation, government services You can increase access to the Dell said.

Ed Palmer, Chief Operating Officer of the Winslow Technology Group, said Dell Technologies and its large community of channel partners are well-positioned to tackle this “digital divide.”

“With a focus on innovations such as core infrastructure, endpoint security, and future 5G capabilities, Dell is in a position to help address the digital divide,” said a Boston-based company with Dell Titanium Partner. Palmer, who has won the 2020 CRN Triple Crown Award at. winner. “Thanks to Michael for his leadership and direction on this important topic.”

Palmer added that Dell’s vast channel partner base will help drive “technology adoption and adoption in rural and low-income areas” after 2021.

Round Rock, Texas-based infrastructure giants during the COVID-19 pandemic by enabling telecommuting and distance learning initiatives around the world through products such as Dell servers, PCs and services. We have helped countless organizations float.

According to Michael Dell, technology has enabled the world to adapt to the “new normal” of people’s lives and ways of working in the face of a pandemic and subsequent blockades and business restrictions.

“In the process, we have broadened our scope of inclusion and opportunity. Now is the time to accelerate our progress and invest in the future we want,” Dell said. “The new administration is preparing for the next four years and looks forward to working with all stakeholders on our long-term digital transformation strategy.”

Dell said President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are now leading the country and see a new focus on the global alliance.

“As a global organization born in the United States, we are grateful for our new focus on strengthening our global allies and relationships with our allies. Pandemic response, international standards and environmental protection. We believe we have the opportunity to work with national leaders to help resolve important priorities that affect both the United States and the world, ”says Dell.

