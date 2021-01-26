Entei “Pokemon GO” Raid Guide: How to Get, Best Counter, PVP, Evolution, etc.





Entei “Pokemon GO” Raid Guide: January 2021 (FLW Video YouTube Screenshot)

Tomorrow, the attack on Entei “Pokemon Go” will be the first since 2019. It is important to look closely at the top counters of Entei “Pokemon Go” to help trainers defeat Entei, the pure fire. -The type “Pokemon” that you can meet the shiny form of Entei “Pokemon GO”.

With Entei’s “Pokemon Go” raid guide, players need to prepare their team to challenge this particular legendary “Pokemon” in the known Johto region. According to the BleedingCool story, players also need to know how to get Entei’s “Pokemon Go” with a perfect catch strategy and how to understand Entei’s 100% IV.

How to get: Entei “Pokemon GO” counter

Using Pokebutler is a great tool for calculating “Pokemon” and all possible combinations of movement. List the top Entei “Pokemon Go” counters as follows:

Megablast Words-You can use either a water gun or a hydro cannon

Rampardos-You can use either SmackDown or Lockslide

Shadow Swan Part-You can use either Mad Shot or Hydro Cannon

ShadowGyarados-You can use either a waterfall or a hydropump

ShadowTyranitar-You can use either SmackDown or StoneEdge

You can use either Rhyperior-Mud-Slap or RockWrecker

Kyogre-You can use either waterfall or surf

Shadow Omastar-You can use either a rock throw or a hydro pump

Kingler-You can use either a bubble or a club hammer

Shadow Aerodactyl-You can use either lock throw or lock slide

Players are also encouraged to power up as many counters as possible, but creating that amount of powerful mega or shadow “Pokemon” and unlocking movements is quite a bit even for the most skilled players. It’s a difficult order. In addition to this, there are 10 non-shadow counters and non-mega counters that can be used to efficiently defeat Entei “Pokemon GO”.

Terrakion-You can use either SmackDown or Lockslide

Feraligatr-You can use either a water gun or a hydrocannon

Swampert-You can use either a water gun or a hydrocannon

Landorus-You can use either Mad Shot or Earth Power

Garchomp-You can use either a mud shot or an earthquake

Landorus-You can use either Mad Shot or Earth Power

You can use either Empoleon-Waterfall or Hydrocannon

You can use either Crawdaunt-Waterfall or Crabhammer

Gyarados-You can use either a waterfall or a hydropump

Tyranitar-You can use either SmackDown or Stone Edge

How many trainers will you need

Entei “Pokemon GO” PVP can be defeated by two trainers. However, if you can’t guarantee the top counter with the highest CP as well as the highest CP, you’ll need to join with 3-5 other players just in case.

It is also important to use the circle lock technique to guarantee a great throw or an excellent throw. This is done with the Golden Raspberry, which is the best way to catch Entei.

Entei “Pokemon GO” Shiny

The chances of finding this legendary “Pokemon” are about one-twentieth. When looking for the “Pokemon” with the highest status, 100% IV Entei is reported to be 1984 CP under normal weather conditions and 2480 CP under boost conditions.

