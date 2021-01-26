Google Calendar General Issues | Google Calendar | Help Support

Tech
If the calendar doesn’t belong to you or isn’t shared with you, Google will[概要]Field or[説明]Does not provide a field. To fix this, ask the owner to share the calendar (even if it’s already published).
Events that repeat in Google Calendar are not supported by Zapier’s new event triggers. If the event repeats, the task will occur indefinitely because there is no end date by default when it is created. Use the EventStarts trigger to trigger a recurring event.
There are several reasons why Zap creates an event at the wrong date and time.
All-day events in Google Calendar end at midnight on the last day, so the end date is not included. For example, an event created via Zapier from August 10th to August 15th ends at 12:00:00 on August 15th, so Google Calendar spans August 10th to August 14th. Looks like.
To fix this:
Check both the trigger app and action app, as well as Zapier’s timezone settings. If the time zones do not match between apps, the event may not be created at the scheduled date and time. To fix this:
Regardless of Google Calendar settings, data sent via the API must be in MM / DD / YYYY format (similar to Zapier). Therefore, if you try to send an event on April 7, 2021 as July 4, 2021, Google Calendar will interpret it as July 4, 2018. Dates must be in MM / DD / YYYY format, as Google Calendar adds. Event to the correct date. If the trigger is sending data in DD / MM format, you can use the formatter step to reformat the date.
[詳細なイベントを作成]Instead of action[イベントをすばやく追加]If you are using actions, there are some specific guidelines that you need to follow to help Google Calendar interpret dates and times correctly.
This can happen if the start and end times / dates are invalid. Events created with an invalid start or end date are created while Zap is running.
If none of these steps address the issue, try using Zapier’s Formatter or date / time changes to correct the date differences between apps.
Zap can be triggered when old events in Google Calendar are updated. When you look at an event in Google Calendar, Zapier looks at the last modified date and gets the events that were updated in the last 3 days, regardless of when they were created.
To avoid this, add a filter step to see if the creation date is after a certain date, such as the creation date of Zap, so that old events do not trigger Zap.
If you set the start date and time to the exact same time, some views may not display the event in Google Calendar. Click the agenda view in Google Calendar to see the events. Some display options don’t show events that are 0 minutes long in Google Calendar.
If you need the event to appear in other views of Google Calendar, use Zapier’s date / time modifier to adjust the end date and time. Add at least 15 minutes to the end date and time to ensure that it appears in other views.
This can happen if you set the field TimeBefore at intervals shorter than the plan allows. Since the event start is a polling trigger, the interval depends on the plan. For example, for free and starter plans, the trigger app will check for updates every 15 minutes. In other words[前の時間]The field should be set to 16 minutes or more. Otherwise, Zap may miss some events.
For new event triggers, Zapier has logic to exclude old events. However, for calendars you have registered, Google will not send the exact creation date and will use the default date of January 1, 1900. This excludes the event.
The recommended workaround is to use an event start trigger and set it to look ahead for weeks.
Use this trigger[前の時間]If you set the field to 2 weeks, it will be triggered by an event that starts 2 weeks later. Then, if you schedule the events within two weeks, those events will also be triggered.
This usually indicates that you do not have permission to edit or add events to the selected calendar. To fix this, ask the calendar owner to give you permission to edit Google Calendar, then reconnect your Google Calendar account in Zapier.
Google will change the ID of the automatically generated calendar event so that the same event is triggered multiple times. We do not recommend creating zap that is triggered by a Google-generated calendar.
If you see this error even though the start and end times have been sent to Google Calendar, it may be because the start time is later than the end time. Check the zap mapping to make sure the start and end times are accurate.
[イベントのクイック追加]The action must have all the details available and in a format readable by Google Calendar. In most cases[詳細イベントの作成]Using actions can help prevent problems.[イベントのクイック追加]To use actions to ensure that events are created correctly, make sure the details follow the following order: what, where, when.
I added a participant using the quick add event, but did not receive an invitation to the event
This action adds the invitee directly and does not send the invitation. If you want to send users an invitation that they can approve / reject, use the Create Advanced Event action instead.
If you have recurring events and you update the series, Zap will be triggered once for each event. So if the event repeats 10 times, it will be triggered 10 times. Each individual calendar entry in the series is considered a unique event and there is no way around this.
Google Calendar may not detect the event if the name or description contains an underscore. When trying to search for an event that contains an underscore[検索用語]Fields only work if they are an exact match or if you use one of the other terms in the title or description field.
If the name of the event is “Meetingwithzapier_team”, Zap will search for the event with the following terms: * Meeting * zapier_team
If the search term is “zapier” or “team”, the event will not be found.
The Time Before field allows you to determine how to trigger Zap before the event starts.
This field contains events created within that time frame. For example, if you set Time Before to 3 days, new events created the next day will trigger Zap the next time you search for new information because they are within the next 3 days. ..
You can book them by using your email address to add resources and rooms to the event as participants. When you receive an invitation, it automatically approves or rejects the event based on the availability and permissions of the event creator.
This can happen if the field RepeatUntil is used.The date in that field is[終了時刻]Make sure it is not before the field. To test this[まで繰り返す]Delete the value of and see if you get an error.
Only events created within the last 7 days[イベント]It will appear in the drop-down menu. To update an previously created event, add a search step for the event to get the event ID. next,[イベントの更新]Of steps[イベント]In the drop-down menu,[カスタム]Select and paste its ID. After getting the ID[イベントの検索]You can delete the step.
When testing event start triggers in Google Calendar, make sure that the test event is scheduled to start at least 15 minutes before the current time.
