These five start-ups are building innovative technology solutions to support India’s defense sector





In India, aerospace and defense are one of the country’s most important sectors, accounting for almost 1.6% of GDP. According to a recent report by consultancy Maier + Vidorno, India’s aerospace and defense industry is estimated to reach approximately $ 70 billion by 2030.

The report, however, said that most of India’s defense needs were met by imports. As the country strives to be aatmanirbhar or self-reliant, the government has urged innovators to devise state-of-the-art Made in India technology to empower the defense sector.

Last August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for local defense manufacturing.

And it is the Indian startup ecosystem that plays a major role in fulfilling this mission. In 2018, the Defense Ministry allocated 500 rupees to encourage MSMEs and start-ups through the Innovations for Defense Excellence (iDEX) initiative.

Then, in 2019, the government announced plans to fund at least 250 defense startups over the next five years.

Some start-ups are developing technologies to support the military, the Defense Public Sector Enterprise (DPSU), and the Ordnance Factory Board of India (OFB). According to government data, India has about 194 startups in the field of defense technology.

On India’s 72nd Republic Day, YourStory provides a list of tech startups working to support and empower India’s defense efforts.

EyeROV

Based in Kochi, EyeROV uses marine robot solutions to enable efficient underwater inspection and solve problems in several industries such as defense, marine research institutes, shipping, oil and gas, infrastructure and construction. I am working on what to do.

Founded in 2016 by Johns T. Matthew and Cannappa Paraniapan P, EyeROV is developing India’s first commercial underwater drone for remote inspection of offshore assets.

In a previous interaction with YourStory, Johns said underwater inspections are better than land or air inspections because human divers need to deal with high water currents, poor visibility, and hostile environments due to wild marine life. I explained that it is difficult. Apart from this, divers can only dive to a certain depth.

The founders believed that a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) would help solve these problems.

For human divers, there is either a delay in testing or a lack of expertise. According to Johns, ROV drones can dive up to 100 or 200 meters below sea level, while they can only dive up to 30-40 meters.

The startup’s first industrial-grade underwater drone EyeROVTuna was launched commercially in 2018. A 50cmX50cmX50cm cubic ROV covers dams, bridges, ports, hulls, oil and gas assets, and 25 projects in five states and other important underwater structures.

EyeROV, who won the iDEX Defense India Startup Challenge in 2019, hired the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) as its first customer. With the support of Maker Village Kochi, Kerala Startup Mission and GAIL, the startup has completed more than 15 pilot projects of Adani Power, Coastal Police, BSF, Kerala Fire and Rescue, Kerala Police and Assam Fire and Rescue.

EyeROV became part of the YourStorys Tech30 list in 2020, building an innovative ROV drone solution for data-driven reporting in marine operations.

Image credit: EyeROV

Optimized Electrotech

Ahmedabad-based Optimized Electrotech, one of the winners of the 2019 iDEX Defense India Startup Challenge, is solving surveillance-related challenges with its long-range imaging system.

Optimized Electrotech was founded in 2017 by Sandeep Shah and Anil Yekkala, Dharin Shah, Kuldeep Saxena and Purvi Shah. industry.

Sandeep, in a previous interaction with YourStory, allows an electro-optical system to capture information by converting data into images from photons, which can be automatically interpreted and combined with other sensors to deepen understanding. I explained that I can do it.

Different ranges of the electromagnetic spectrum provide different insights into the captured image. The startup operates in the visible light spectrum in the range of 400 nm to 12 to provide image analysis for several applications such as perimeter security and machine vision.

Electro-optics has a variety of applications such as smart city surveillance, satellite-based image processing, border surveillance, medical imaging, access control, machine vision, automobiles (advanced driver assistance systems, or ADAS), and consumer electronics. There is. But the idea of ​​being able to serve our country led us to focus on strengthening homeland security and defense capabilities, he added.

The InfiVision series, the first product line of startups deployed for border surveillance, is designed to detect tanks over a range of 30km or more.

Its MistVision series provides a long-range electro-optic system for fog intrusion, and its ClearVision series is useful for high spectral range monitoring in all weather conditions. The NoctVision series is designed to perform nighttime surveillance.

We work with Homeland Security (MHA) and Defense (MOD). Our products help CISF protect strategic assets. For BSF, ITBP, AR, and the Coast Guard to pay attention to trespassing at the border. According to Sandeep, the CRPF and all central and state police for better law enforcement in the city, and finally the Army, IAF, and Navy for ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance). for.

In 2019, Optimized Electrotech was announced as the winner of the IDEX, Make-in-India for Defense Challenge. [Image Credit: Optimized Electrotech]

ideaForge

Mumbai-based ideaForge is not the new name for the Defense and Surveillance Department. The drone startup, which claims to have more than 90% of the market share in the security and surveillance segment, was founded in 2007 by IIT Mumbai graduates Ankit Mehta, Rahul Singh, Vipul Joshi and Ashish Bhat.

The company is involved in the manufacture of drones for defense, homeland security, and industrial applications.

The drone built by ideaForge was deployed by the Indian Army, the Central Armed Police Forces, and the State Police. We also have industrial customers in the geospatial surveying, oil and gas, and mining sectors.

Earlier this month, the startup signed a $ 20 million contract with the Indian Army for the delivery of its high-altitude variant, the Switch Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).

According to the company, the Switch UAV is a unique system developed to meet the most demanding surveillance activities of the Indian Army. Fixed-wing VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) UAVs are designed to be deployed in high altitude and harsh environments day and night for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

Apart from supporting the military for defense, startups are trying to combat the current situation of COVID-19. In April, we worked with police in Sangli (Maharashtra) and Guwahati (Assam) to deploy drones to monitor and monitor the blocking COVID-19 social distancing standards.

Credit: ideaForge

Vinveri

Based in Iowa and Chennai, Vinveli builds its own UAVs or drones for special forces under the Ministry of Interior (National Security Forces, Central Reserve Police Force, etc.) and the Department of Defense.

The startup was founded in 2014 by Gokul Anandayuvaraj, an aerospace engineer at the University of Texas, and university friends Yuan Qu and Eshan Halekote.

Startups backed by the Iowa Startup Accelerator have been manufacturing drones and supplying them to Indian special forces since 2016. Its customers include the National Security Forces, the Central Reserve Police Force, and the Defense Ministry.

In a previous conversation with YourStory, Gokul explained that startups would take orders from clients and build drones. Startups work with them to fully understand the requirements from the UAV and build them accordingly.

Our drone helped save lives on the battlefield as the machine was placed in front of Commando and got the first git while eliminating Commando’s enemies, Gokul said.

Vinveli also holds two Indian patents. According to the startup, its launchers and launch systems are designed and manufactured entirely independently, and the raw materials are also sourced locally.

Image credit: Vinveli

Nyokas Technologies

Based in Kochi, Nyokas Technologies is one of the iDEX 2019 winners and a super smart clothing startup. Through the fusion of nanomaterials, textiles, electronics and software, we are involved in the construction of individual protection systems and bulletproof vests.

Founded in 2017 by Ajay Sangwan, Vivek Jose, Rohit T and Teny Thomas, the startup has developed a wearable monitoring T-shirt with a built-in sensor that tracks the wearer’s vitals.

We have also developed the wearable jacket Zeal to protect civilians from assault and life-threatening situations.

If a user is grabbed and attacked by someone, the pressure actuation sensor understands the danger and immediately alerts nearby authorities about the attack via the official app.

According to the startup, it aims to develop India’s high-tech clothing ecosystem through nanoscience and fashion technology.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos