343 Industries promises monthly news updates related to Halo Infinite’s progress





Originally planned to be released with the Xbox Series X and Series S last fall, Halo Infinite was pushed back and finally given a release period in the fall of 2021. This is still a few months away, but people still want more news about the less-accepted game in the big showcase last summer. I got some information in December, but it looks like more information will be available in the future regarding Halo Infinite.

The December update provided a new release window and some multiplayer screenshots, but not many others. As a result, someone posted to Halo subreddit and said they were worried about the lack of information, so Halo Community Director Brian Jarrard responded with the ske7ch343 username identified in the following response.

“But? I don’t know if it’s right or good, but given that it’s been pitch black for 12 months and the last update was December 8th, I don’t think you need to worry. Keep in mind that many of us around us will be away for more than two weeks by the end of the year, after which it will take some time to get back to things like swinging.

We also confirmed the fall release window in that update, so it’s clear that there is a runway in front of us and it will still take some time. That said, we’re working on a high level of updates, at least monthly, and the next “Inside Infinite” will be released this week! This month, we’ll discuss with members of the sandbox team to share their vision for Halo Infinite and insights into the work they’re doing. To manage expectations, this isn’t as huge as the world’s best big screenshots or date announcements, but our goal is to work with our team while we’re all waiting. To provide the community with more context and insights about the games we are making later this year with bigger beats and a complete marketing machine. “

We hope this week will not only keep you up to date with the new Inside Infinite, but also keep you up to date on the game every month. Given the overall situation, it’s definitely important to give people a reason to get excited about the game, and I’m glad they’ll provide some new information soon.

