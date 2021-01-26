Hitman 3 Code Guide: All Door Codes, Safe Combinations, and Keypad Solutions





Hitman 3 has quite a few locked doors to open and a vault to crack, but if you’re careful and tenacious enough, you should be able to find the code to access them. But if you need help and want to save the time needed to discover the code organically, for reference, we’ve put together all the code solutions for the game’s various locked doors, safes, and keypads. I did.

Be sure to read the Hitman 3 Walkthrough and Guide Hub for more tips and secrets. Otherwise, check out the other code guides below.

Dubai

There are quite a few locked doors and safes that prevent you from achieving your goals in Dubai. Fortunately, most of them are repetitive code.

Staff Meeting Room Door Code: 4706 Atrium Door Code: 4706 Level 2 Security Office Safe Combination: 6927 Level 3 Security Office Safe Combination: 6927 Penthouse Guest Room Safe Combination: 7465 Dartmoor

The Dartmoor Mission Story, titled Means, Motive, and And Opportunity, takes you directly to the purpose of the case file, but there are other ways to get this elusive document. One way is to go into Alexa’s office, open the safe and pick it up yourself. If you have enough knowledge to break into her office and find a safe, just enter the 1975 combination and get the file.

Berlin

Berlin has only one safe to find and access. Located at Level 2 of the Rolf Hirschmullers office in the biker area. The combination is 1989-the year the Berlin Wall collapsed. You can learn the historic bite by listening to the thief’s technical staff talking right outside the office.

Chongqing

There are many locked doors in Chongqing, but fortunately they are only sealed by two possible codes 0118 and 2552. The following identifies the door that each of these cords unlocks.

Container door code entrance to ICA facility: 0118 ICA apartment door code: 0118 Coin laundry door code: 0118 Benchmark lab stairs door code: 2552 Treatment room door code: 2552 Arcade door code: 2552 Mendoza

If you’re trying to get some of the more flashy and over-the-top assassination challenges in Mendoza, you’ll need these codes. The first involves the challenge of loyalty and the second helps complete the challenge of domestic sabotage.

Wine Refrigerator Storage Code: 1945 Villa Underground Door Code: 2006 Carpathian Mountains

This code is for a door locked by a keypad that you will encounter shortly after starting the mission. The code is literally written on the left wall, so the solution to this is fairly simple. But don’t worry. If you search this guide and find this code, we will not judge you. So take it, the solution is 1979.

