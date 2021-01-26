Kroger and Ocado Announce Location of High-Tech Customer Fulfillment Center in Phoenix, Arizona





Phoenix, Arizona-Recently, an important crossover in the retail industry has taken place, with advanced technology highlighting the operation of grocery stores. Kroger is one such retailer that has embraced innovation in partnership with grocery technology company Ocado. The duo are pleased to announce the latest location of the High-Tech Customer Fulfillment Center (CFC) in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Kroger continues to accelerate the expansion of its domestic network to redefine the customer experience,” said Gabriel Arreaga, Kroger’s Chief Supply Chain Officer. “Ocado’s partnership is rooted in our ability to provide value-added, customer-centric solutions that deliver fresh food to our customers through a seamless ecosystem.”

The new CFC facility will be 200,000 square feet in size and will be operational 24 months after construction begins. Upon completion of construction, the facility will serve Kroger’s customers throughout Arizona.

The Kroger-Ocado partnership stems from the desire to provide customers with the best possible service and get what they want, anytime, anywhere, according to a retailer release. The paired CFC model features automated warehouse facilities that include digital and robotic capabilities. By implementing this new concept, Kroger is designing a flexible distribution network that can serve customers in multiple regions.

“We are using Kroger to develop a groundbreaking ecosystem for delivering online groceries to customers across the United States, including Ocado’s automated CFCs of various sizes and curbside pickups. Includes software that optimizes in-store fulfillment, “says Luke Jensen. , CEO of Octado Solutions. “Ocado’s state-of-the-art proprietary site is essential to bring an unparalleled online grocery experience to homes in Arizona and the wider area.”

When opened, the new Kroger-Ocado facility will create hundreds of jobs within the Phoenix area.

“Phoenix is ​​a global center of innovation with an experienced workforce and technology ecosystem and is the perfect location for Kroger’s customer fulfillment center,” said Kate Gagego, Mayor of Phoenix. “We are pleased to expect an estimated 700 jobs within the first five years of operation, although these jobs include transportation, warehousing, robotics and technology, which are the strengths of Phoenix’s four workforce. Locations also take advantage of our city’s fast-growing, sophisticated transportation network. Kroger has long been a major part of the Phoenix economy and this new expansion is highly welcomed. It is an addition made. “

What are the next new partnerships and advances that will hit Newswire as technology and innovation become a major driver of the retail industry? ANUK provides up-to-date information on the latest announcements.

Kroger Ocado Solution

