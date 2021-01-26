Take to Shutter GTA Online Cheat Maker Forces Donation of Profit





Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games have closed the prominent GTA online cheat maker.

Luna Cheats, a popular source of GTA online hacking, was closed over the weekend after discussing with the publisher. The cheat maker has completely removed the website, saying it will not maintain, develop or distribute the hack. He also apologized to the GTA online community and added that he would donate all of his profits to a charity chosen by Take-Twos.

“After discussions with Take-Two Interactive, we will immediately stop all maintenance, development and distribution of the cheat menu service,” writes Luna Cheats. The proceeds will be donated to a charity designated by Take-Two. We apologize for any issues that our software has caused to the Grand Theft Auto Online community.

According to PCGamesN, the LunaCheats service has also been removed from the websites of third-party sellers. A cheatmaker hack allowed players to enter God mode, disappear, and kick other players out of the lobby.

However, LunaCheats may face a penalty for creating GTA online hacks, even though it has been shut down. According to PC Gamer, Take-Two will pay Jhonny Perez, behind the now obsolete GTA online cheat program Elusive, $ 150,000 in damages in 2019, even after the service is down. I ordered.

In other GTA online news, Rockstars previously said that players who prefer to play the game solo will soon get more content. In an interview with GQ, game design director Scott Butcherd said that giving players the option to play the game solo has been in our minds for quite some time.

He added that something was keen to move forward. We want to respect the teams and players who want to play co-op. But at the same time, it allows solo players to get the same valid experience from it. Both have benefits.

