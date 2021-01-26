Birmingham Innovation Depot Announces 2021 Velocity Accelerator Cohort





The Innovation Depots Velocity Accelerator Program has announced eight start-ups accepted in the 2021 cohort. More than 50 companies have applied for opportunities to participate in the program and the cohort has been narrowed down through a competitive process.

The 2021 cohort covers a variety of areas, including artificial intelligence, educational technology, sports and entertainment, construction, consumer apps, healthcare, sustainability and logistics. Five companies are based in the Birmingham region, one in Tuscaloosa, one in Lexington, Tennessee, and the last in Washington, DC and Madison, Wisconsin. The Innovation Depot has been very successful in the first four Velocity cohorts and will continue to employ the best emerging technology companies in Birmingham and Birmingham, said Drew Honeycut, CEO of Innovation Depot.

According to Honeycutt, we are very proud of the economic impact that the Velocity Accelerator program has already had on the Birmingham metropolitan area. It provided access to the capital, resources and mentorship needed for startups to grow and expand rapidly.

Due to the pandemic, the 2021 cohort of Velocity Accelerator will take place primarily with the opportunity to learn socially distantly at the Innovation Depot. The team will receive 13 weeks of intensive business and leadership development. The cohort begins on January 25th and ends in April. Perhaps a digital demo week will be held instead of the usual face-to-face demo day.

Our ecosystem is mature and growing, and so are our expectations here at the depot, said program director Kelly Clark. We were looking for the best, leadership and talented founder in our area who was poised to make a year’s worth of progress in just 13 weeks. The application process for this cycle was rigorous. So many talented founders have applied. The entrepreneurs we have chosen are persistent and promise to contribute to our ecosystem.

Innovation Depot has invested $ 50,000 in each company from Regions Bank, BBVA, Blue Cross Blue Shield / The Caring Foundation, UAB, Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, Encompass Health, EBSCO, Brasfield & Gorrie, and McWane-backed Velocity Fund. Altec, Hoar Construction, Protective Life, Jefferson Country. Velocity companies have the opportunity to offer additional grants at the end of the program.

The 2021 cohort includes:

Matt Nesbitt and Alexander Thompson founded the Field Culture Comst, which is part of the Innovation Depot’s 2021 Velocity Accelerator cohort. (Contribution)

Field Culture Compost Bessemer

Founders: Matt Nesbitt and Alexander Thompson

Field Culture Compost is Alabama’s first community-scale composting facility. We have established ourselves as a model for organic waste recycling by supporting the diversion of organic waste that is ultimately landfilled. Through the process of heat and time, we convert that waste into environmentally safe and conscientious resources.

Michael Bollenbach and Thomas Coiner founded ProUSports, part of the 2021 Velocity Accelerator cohort of Innovation Depot. (Contribution)

Pro U Sport

Birmingham

Founders: ThomasCoiner and Michael BollenbachProU are sports platforms that allow college fans to keep up with the highlights of their previous favorite players in the Pro League. Gamification and bragging rights are built into the virtual competition between ProU schools. Download the ProU app today at www.prou.app.

Carson and Camille McKenzie founded Renobi at the Innovation Depot, which is part of the 2021 Velocity Accelerator cohort. (Contribution)

Renobi Bidanham Founders: Camille Mackenzie and Carson Mackenzie

Renobi is a distributed data management platform that displays a single view of your data in real time. Simplify the coordination of data and business operations with custom analytics reports, detailed audit history, a single view of compiled data, and comprehensive real-time data tracking.

SpencerWare and Patrick Visintainer have founded REPOWR, which is part of the 2021 Velocity Accelerator cohort of Innovation Depot. (Contribution)

REPOWR Birmingham

Founders: Patrick Visintainer and SpencerWare REPOWR are virtual communities that allow you to rent B2B trucks and trailers. The company provides a platform for renting equipment owned by carriers, generating additional revenue and adding value to the supply chain for underutilized equipment. Think of Airbnb for commercial transportation equipment.

Adelaide Matte is the founder of Set Me Up, which is part of the Innovation Depot 2021 Velocity Accelerator cohort. (Contribution)

Set Me Up Birmingham Founder: Adelaide Matt

Set Me Up optimizes modern dating. We have a mission to create meaningful matches. Our aim is to optimize the use of dating technology and meet people in person. Our app doesn’t chat, swipe, or pre-express your expectations. (25 years old and over)

Charlie Strohl, Noah Kim and Alper Turgut founded Sport AI at the Innovation Depot, which is part of the 2021 Velocity Accelerator cohort. (Contribution)

SportAI

Madison, Wisconsin, Washington DC

Founders: Noah Kim, Alper Turgut, Charlie Strohl

SportAI is a mobile app integrated with AI that optimizes the fantasy sports lineup and makes sports analysis easier for users to understand.

Joshua Mickler, Chris Reese and Lauren Sanders founded TUTR at the Innovation Depot, which is part of the 2021 Velocity Accelerator cohort. (Contribution)

TUTR

Tuscaloosa

Founders: Joshua Mickler, Lauren Sanders, Chris Reese

TUTR is a technology company that gives students at the University of Alabama wide access to local tutors through the safest and most convenient means available during a pandemic. College students can ask any number of questions (1 minute or more) directly to their local tutor 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via textbooks, video chats and digital whiteboards.

Victor Brown is a co-founder of Xcellent Life, part of the Innovation Depot 2021 Velocity Accelerator cohort. (Contribution)

Xcellent Life

Lexington, Tennessee

Founders: Victor Brown, Dr. Lakiesha Crawford, Samuel Berestizhevsky

Xcellent Life is a digital health and wellness company that provides AI-powered software and mobile apps for real-time human diagnostics for the human body, such as the OnStar system. We enhance our health by analyzing, diagnosing, predicting and prescribing health conditions and outcomes, while encouraging healthy behavior.

