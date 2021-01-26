Google will test security options to phase out cookies used to retrieve user information for targeted ads





Google will test a security option to phase out cookies used to retrieve user information for targeted ads (screenshot of Pxhere official website)

Google’s own privacy practices have been the subject of significant scrutiny for quite some time, especially when it comes to how platforms or browsers handle the use of cookies and targeted advertising throughout the web. The options Google is considering are directly related to how it’s more secure for users.

Google privacy sandbox

Android Central reports that the company is still on the same side as the user and claims to be working hard to improve the way it handles the user’s browsing data. Google’s own privacy sandbox was first shown sometime last year to actually show that it’s not just addressing user privacy, but working with other companies to achieve this. It was announced.

As mentioned in Google’s blog post, the company’s own privacy sandbox is basically a set of rules aimed at helping companies phase out cookies. It is known to collect individual user’s own browsing data, which will be used later in advertising. Looking for a specific one Directly targeting a specific user. One particular new method is ultimately aimed at gathering people for specific ad-based targeting, generally built on similar interests, and keeping their browsing data safe. It may even “hide” individual users using processing on the device. ..

Google: Cohort Joint Learning

Later, this proposal, called FLoC, or GitHub’s Federated Learning of Cohorts, explores specific ways in which a particular browser can group people with similar browsing habits. This makes it easier for ad tech companies to easily observe the habits of seemingly large numbers of people, rather than actively targeting individuals.

Google’s own tests have shown that this particular approach is about as effective as certain web-based cookies. According to the data, this particular method accounts for at least 95% of total conversions per dollar compared to certain cookie-based ads, and the hope of finally launching a public test is as early as 3 May be deployed in the month. However, this is just one of many suggested ways Google plans to address the overwhelming user privacy issue.

Google is tackling privacy issues

Google now sees the official privacy sandbox as the current best way to achieve this, especially while taking a collaborative approach, rather than trying to take on all the issues yourself. .. When it comes to Google’s own advertising team, privacy sandbox technology is said to represent the future of how advertising and other measurement products work on the Web.

