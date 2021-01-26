Countries that support efforts to address more global technology issues, according to experts





Xue Lan

Seeking independence in science and technology does not mean that China is separated from the world. Rather, it reduces excessive reliance on imports of key technologies and contributes significantly to addressing common issues ranging from climate change to public health, experts said.

At the Annual Central Economic Working Conference, which ended last month, China’s top policymakers said strengthening the country’s strategic science and technology capabilities was a top priority and would focus on eight key goals this year.

The conference also emphasized that independence in science and technology is the basic basis for promoting overall development. Strengthening basic research, human resource development, academic integrity, and international cooperation are one of the important ways to achieve that goal.

However, some Western media often portray China’s willingness to independence as a means of creating its own innovation ecosystem and separating it from the world, especially the United States and other Western nations.

Xue Lan, Dean of the Schwarzmann University at Tsinghua University, said the concept is irrational because China is a major economy and contributes significantly to the world’s scientific research. “In this era, no country can innovate on its own, and I don’t think any country can break away from the international innovation system,” he said.

For the past 40 years, China’s scientific capabilities have been continuously reformed to remove barriers to innovation, attracting foreign capital and integrating into a global innovation system in collaboration with global research institutes, relatively stable and open. Thanks to external benefits, we have made tremendous progress. Environment, Xue said.

“In keeping with the trend of globalization, China didn’t have to build everything from scratch. It was able to import important parts from all over the world to make the final product,” he said. As a result, the country has not invested enough resources to make breakthroughs in major realization technologies such as basic research and semiconductors.

Now the international situation has changed. Western countries, especially the United States, have begun to restrict China’s access to key technologies and products, and have begun to prevent Chinese innovations such as 5G technology from entering the global market, he said.

The most obvious sign is that the US Department of Commerce has put dozens of Chinese companies and institutions on the entity list in the name of protecting US interests and national security. This effectively prevented these companies from doing business with US companies without first obtaining a US government license. ..

“Looking back over the past few years, we’ve found that China isn’t trying to separate itself from the global innovation system, but the Trump administration is trying to isolate China,” he said, adding why. The US effort was to slow the progress of Chinese companies and maintain their technological advantage.

“Being on the entity list will undoubtedly pose a great deal of difficulty for these companies. Now that access is restricted, Chinese companies want to stay competitive in the global market and break through in the core technology area. I’m forced to do that, “he said.

Japanese lessons

Xue said Japan was in a similar situation in the 1980s and 1990s, when the semiconductor and electronics industries gained more global market share, and as a result, tariffs were levied on Japanese electronics from product research. He said that an accommodation trade lawsuit against the United States had been filed.

These types of measures against new technologies hinder progress, undermine global innovation systems, and undermine the interests of global consumers, Xue said.

“The emergence of innovative Chinese companies in the global market will benefit not only Chinese customers, but also US and global customers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the world is currently facing a number of challenges, including climate change, resource depletion, public health challenges, and recessions. “A single country cannot tackle these alone,” he said.

As China’s scientific and economic capacity grows, it will be in a stronger position to work with other countries and jointly tackle these global issues.

This will provide a research environment in which China will continue to invest in basic research, strengthen international cooperation, train quality young scientists, and help these talents achieve their own breakthroughs. He said it would need to be created.

